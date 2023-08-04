At their July 25 meeting, the Buena Vista Board of Trustees voted to approve Ordinance No. 16, codifying the town’s water dedication and allocation policy. Presented at a June 29 work session, the policy amends “certain provisions of the Buena Vista Municipal Code concerning the dedication of an adequate water supply to support development, the process and requirements for extraterritorial service and the evaluation of adequate water supply for development based on the town’s water allocation policy.”
Since the June 29 work session, planning director Joel Benson said, they absorbed trustee comments regarding the maintenance fee and water experts, held a public hearing with Planning & Zoning and conducted additional qualitative research with the lending community, development community and evaluative organizations.
“We’ve got two very limited resources here we’re trying to figure out how to plan for, the water supply and housing availability, and they seem to compete against each other in certain respects,” he said. “To become a resilient community in terms of how to deal with any stressors on Buena Vista, we need to figure out how to balance ... use of those resources.”
The town recently purchased water rights that are going to water court, as well as acre-feet from the Upper Ark Water Conservancy District.
The proposed changes to Chapter 13 include codification of the water allocation policy, added language flexibility for what water the town can consider for dedication, boundaries to how long the town will obligate water to a development and cleaner code language.
In Chapter 16, the changes ensure the evaluation of water and commitment to provide dedication is done prior to construction, incorporate the town’s water allocation policy and allow for evaluation of a project relative to the town’s water supply.
Much of the comment on the policy centered on “arbitrary time limits” in the ordinance, including a 10-year expiration on dedicated water for builders, which the town put in place to prevent developers from “sitting” on water instead of moving quickly.
“We commend the town for making significant progress on water acquisition,” said Jake Rishavy, executive director of the Chaffee County Economic Development Corporation. “We are concerned, however, that codifying the water allocation policy is a dramatic step. Using water allocation as a tool to manage growth seems inappropriate when other methods, including zoning and subdivision approvals which include public input, are already used for that purpose. There are a number of other ways that town could incentivize development projects to be completed on a timely basis.”
The water policy’s water expiration and building time restraints, he said, don’t recognize ongoing outside constraints.
“The concept of water exploration policies is uncommon, and for good reason. We’re not aware of this being done anywhere else in Colorado, and any arbitrary timeline adds additional risk to a bank involved with any projects.
“If any form of the ordinance should pass, we urge you to consider adding a provision to allow for extensions to be granted per an agreed-upon fee structure established during the subdivision or development approval process,” he said. “The language allowing the town to revisit this code periodically could be included to identify any unplanned impacts to developer interests in working in BV in the future.”
Dan Niemela of South Main echoed Rishavy’s comments and added the town’s uncertainty about their remaining SFEs highlights a need to invest in water planning as a near-term priority.
“I know the Water Master Plan was only updated just in 2021, but I think a refresh
may be in order to get better visibility, particularly with some of the new projects coming down the pike,” he said.
Benson explained that the water allocation policy notes certain times when the town can revisit the “buckets” they have established, such as on an annual basis or if new water rights are added.
“Those would still apply to the code,” he said. “In fact, we can change and revisit the
code tomorrow if we want to.”
He also explained that the increase in water availability was not yet finalized.
“We don’t have those 50-acre feet yet. We don’t have Bray-Allen converted, we don’t have Dry Field converted,” he said. “We have an idea of 280 available waters, but we expanded that because we took some water out of a dedicated bucket. We went up toward 480, and currently, we have 390 after Carbonate Street.”
Trustee Peter Hylton-Hinga said that the two-step process would need to provide additional information to the Trustees to provide certainty.
“It may give them false hope,” he said. “If we were to keep it, we should have some sort of set piece of information that needs to be provided so we can make some sort of educated guess.”
He also agreed that the drop-off after ten years was steep and should have room for leeway due to external factors. He suggested there be extensions for specific reasons to allow for wiggle room, such as environmental concerns, economic issues or affordable projects.
“There should be some sort of mechanism that can help people who are far along in the process and ready to go but just took too long,” he said. “My fear is we’re going to say it’s a strict 10 years without an extension and then, come nine years from now, we’re going to have a lot of people asking for an extension. Just like that, the teeth are all removed and anything put in place is really not a rule.”
The trustees moved to approve the ordinance as written, approving the policy 5-1, with trustee Andrew Rice voting no.
During trustee-staff interaction, Benson suggested bringing back authorization to lift the 120-day development application moratorium early at the end of August and thanked the board for reviewing and passing the water ordinance.
“I’d still like to continue to visit that mentally and if we have ways to improve it and bring those back,” he said. “There’s always room to move up.”
