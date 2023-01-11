The Buena Vista board of trustees met for the first time this year Tuesday, Jan. 10. Mayor Pro Tem Gina Lucrezi called the meeting to order at 7:00 p.m., with Trustee Mark Jenkins, Mayor Libby Fay and Town Treasurer Phillip Puckett joining on Zoom.
Both the agenda adoption and the consent agenda passed unanimously.
Here are the things to know after the meeting kicked off as Lucrezi signed a proclamation to make Jan. 30–Feb. 3 Youth Appreciation Week.
1 In public comment, Darryl Atherton of the local VFW and American Legion asked the town to consider contributing to additions to the Poncha Springs Veterans’ Memorial.
They are seeking equal contributions from Buena Vista, Salida, Poncha Springs and Chaffee County. The board agreed to connect with the Chaffee County Community Foundation as well as the project’s leaders to learn more and consider a tiered contribution model based on the populations of each area.
2 Paul Andrews, principal development partner for the Crossing development, reminded the trustees about the changes made to their plans since their original September presentation, including having 36 rental apartments permanently managed by the Chaffee Housing Authority and 30 deed-restricted units donated to the Chaffee Housing Trust.
Read McCulloch of the Chaffee Housing Trust built on Andrews’ comment by encouraging the trustees to move forward with the affordable housing grants presented later in the meeting.
“What is the risk of submitting a letter of interest on behalf of these two projects simultaneously?” he asked. “The application could be rescinded if, for some reason, you decided this wasn’t the right time, but to not submit these immediately would be failing to seize this opportunity. So, I hope you take careful consideration of the project.”
3 The board approved Resolution No. 4 to approve the ground lease with the Boys & Girls Club of Chaffee County for their future multi-use facility.
“I think what we have here is a really good agreement that the Boys & Girls Club can enter into and have confidence that our interests are protected and that we share a mutual interest, which is our community’s children and our working families,” said Dustin Nichols, facilities chair of the Building Great Futures Campaign, “and just having community assets, so we can gather that sense of community.”
4 The board then heard from Katy Welter and John O’Brien of Watershed, LLC, on the nomination of the Old Courthouse, McGinnis Gymnasium and BV schools administrative and maintenance buildings to the National Register of Historic Places. The Historic Preservation Committee unanimously agreed that the buildings met criteria for nomination. The buildings were originally registered in 1979, with the exception of the maintenance building, also known as the county shop.
“By cleaning up the nomination and updating it as we are, it really elevates the significance of the property,” Welter said. “We’ll all be able to remember them as we should, but it also ensures that all those properties will be eligible for really significant financial incentives to preserve them.”
5 Town administrator Lisa Parnell-Rowe introduced the next item, a request that the staff consider a restated easement, access easement and temporary construction easement for Xcel Energy to rebuild a portion of their transmission line in Buena Vista. Parnell-Rowe recommended the town take more time for legal counsel review the package and reexamine some options. The request was originally received on Dec. 22, 2022.
Xcel intends to clear any large tree growth and adjust their equipment so wind does not push the lines away from existing easements. They are also hoping for a permanent access road for maintenance, as well as a temporary storage location for equipment during the rebuild.
“We knew the town was going to need a little bit more of a process and that’s fine, so we still have a good couple of weeks in order to allow you guys to take a look at this,” said Russell Kerle, contract land agent for Xcel.
Jenn Harris, senior right of way specialist with Burns and McDonnell, said the they would be replacing the transmission line poles in their existing locations and emphasized the desire to work with the town on revegetation plans to preserve the area.
Town attorney Jeff Parker said they could revise the documents to reflect Xcel’s wishes, which were not clear in the report.
Trustee Swisher expressed a desire for more information on potential adverse effects cleared before she voted on the easements, and the board reached a consensus about waiting until there is more information, agreeing to push the issue to a future agenda.
6 Public Works director Shawn Williams introduced Resolution No. 5, Notice of Award to Stanek Constructors for Construction Phase Services for the Water Treatment Plant Expansion Project. The guaranteed maximum price came to $4,735,801, which will be covered by grants and town funds.
The expansion project has been on Public Works’ agenda for over a year now, and Williams was eager to move forward. JVA, which consulted with the town for the project, also included a letter of support for the Stanek contract.
“We were a little bit late to the dance and that’s why we’re wanting to get this done in December,” Williams said.
With other grant opportunities, they now feel it’s achievable. Puckett also confirmed that the town has budgeted for the project appropriately.
Trustees Rowe and Cobb made the motion to approve the notice of award, which carried unanimously. Trustees Swisher and Rowe also moved to approve Resolution No. 6, entering into an agreement with JVA Consulting Engineers to provide construction administration service. The motion carried unanimously.
7 Lastly, the board discussed two possible grant applications toward affordable and workforce housing. Andrew Atchley of the Department of Local Affairs was in attendance via Zoom, and supported Teipel’s presentation.
The first grant, Innovative Housing Opportunities Incentives, would go toward Phase 1 of Carbonate Street only.
Staff submitted a letter of interest anticipating a $1.5M ask of this program on Sept. 1, and have been formally invited to submit a full application, due Jan. 31.
The second, the Transformational Affordable Housing, Homeownership and Workforce Housing Grant Program, would go toward both Carbonate Street and the Crossing development.
This grant also includes a designation specifically for mountain resort communities.
Atchley said the December round garnered 55 Letters of Interest for $355 million, and emphasized that no matter what, it wouldn’t hurt for the town to “throw a hat into the ring.”
When Trustee Hylton-Hinga expressed that the decision could be precedent setting, as Andrews and the Crossing had done much of the work to prepare to apply for the grant, Teipel advocated for the viewpoint that it would be a positive precedent.
“It demonstrates our development community starting to pay attention,” he said. “I think it’s a great precedent to say (to developers), ‘If you do the work, we will support.’ It doesn’t guarantee funds, but we need housing.”
Trustees Cobb and Rowe made the motion to approve a joint letter of interest for both opportunities. The motion carried unanimously.
“We’ll do it right,” said Andrews as he left.
Teipel also expressed his gratitude for the board’s approval on the grants.
“I know that wasn’t done lightly,” he said, “and it’s a novel thing for the town of Buena Vista.”
The next regular meeting will be held at 7 p.m., Jan. 24, at 715 E Main Street in Buena Vista. Meetings are also accessible via Zoom, and virtual details can be found on meeting agendas and www.buenavistaco.gov
