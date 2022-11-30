Here are the top things to know from the Buena Vista’s board of trustees meeting Nov. 22:
1. The Recreation Department proposed splitting the current Fee Waiver Policy into two policies: A Fee Reduction Policy and a Fee Waiver Policy.
The Fee Reduction Policy would give Chaffee County-based non-profit organizations a discount on facility rental and recurring special event fees. The Fee Waiver Policy would provide appropriate discounts for Chaffee County-based non-profit organizations for town-owned facility rentals and special event fees.
Entities eligible for a fee waiver include:
- Chaffee County-based government entities
- Buena Vista school district-sponsored events
- Volunteer Income Tax Assistance work sessions
- BV Strong dinner event
While these entities will not pay for facility rentals or any fees associated with special event permitting, they are required to go through the appropriate process to reserve facilities and permit events.
Qualified non-profit organizations receive 50% off town facility rentals for any event up to $1000.00 per year. Recurring special events hosted by a qualified non-profit organization are eligible for a one-time fee of the special event application fee and multiple vendor base fees, as well as applicable individual vendor fees.
Organizations are eligible for one fee assessed per every four gatherings for the park rental fee, water and electric fees, equipment rentals and street closure fees.
The trustees voted to approve the fee waivers and reduction, with the motion carrying unanimously.
2. Special events coordinator Leslie Quilico introduced the proposed Ordinance 32, adjusting the number of attendees for events to require a special event permit from 200 to 100.
“Our ability to capture events between 100-200 people will help us serve events and our community better,” Quilico wrote in her memo to the board. “Mainly, it is our experience that events of this size have a similar impact on town staff and properties as events with over 200 people. Having the event organizer go through the permitting process gives us the information we need to support the event appropriately. We are able to give the appropriate time, energy, and staffing to the event, and additionally, we are informed of the details of the event that we need to know.”
The ordinance also included smaller changes to the code to bring it in line with the special event application.
In addition to the number change, we have proposed a few minor changes to the code that bring it in line with the information we are currently gathering in the special event application, she said.
Other minor changes replace the words “noise permit” with “use of amplified sound.” These changes are not substantial and do not change the intention of the code.
The motion carried unanimously.
3. The Recreation Department proposed setting three “Town Weekends” for each summer, starting in June 2023.
The last full weekends (Friday, Saturday and Sunday) of June, July and August would be free of any permitted special events on town property.
Rentals of town facilities that don’t meet the special event criteria would still be allowed, like renting a pavilion for a birthday party.
Quilico said the weekends will give town staff a break from supporting special events, give locals the chance to use town property, and gives spaces a break from the heavy use of the summer. The Rec Department saw a 186% increase in special events from 2021 to 2022.
Trustees voted to approve the town weekends unanimously.
Trustee Mark Jenkins was absent, and Trustees Devin Rowe and Cindy Swisher attended via Zoom.
The board’s next meeting will be at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 13. Meetings can be attended in person at 715 E Main Street or via Zoom. Meeting packets and agendas, which include Zoom links and passwords, can be found on the town website, www.buenavistaco.gov
