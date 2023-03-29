Here are the things to know from the Buena Vista Board of Trustees regular meeting Tuesday, March 28:
1 The board started their evening with a work session on water augmentation certificates, which featured Terry Scanga, Jr., of the Upper Arkansas Water Conservancy District.
The board appointed Dorothy Distel as a regular voting member and Diana Wier as an alternate voting member of the Beautification Advisory Board in the consent agenda. They also approved an amendment to The Farm Subdivision, extending the deadline to September 30 for the completion of public improvements for The Farm Phase 2.
2 During public comment, Jack Jones of Fading West and Paul Andrews of the Crossing development took time to thank Joseph Teipel for his work as planning director after he announced his resignation last week. Teipel will stay in his role until May to support the transition.
Andrews, the principal developer for the Crossing development, echoed much of Jones’ sentiment, praising Teipel’s creativity and resourcefulness. Jones, director of strategic finance for Fading West, advocated for Teipel’s ongoing involvement in the Carbonate Street project for his extensive knowledge and experience.
“He’s always acted in the town’s best interest in mind. Occasionally, that meant pushing back against us and some of our thoughts and plans as a developer,” Jones said. “Losing Joseph at this stage would really hurt this project as we move forward pursuing (funding) sources.”
Brad Wann, of Buena Vista Pack Burro Race, spoke out regarding the town’s rejection of their permit application for the upcoming Gold Rush Days season, and asked the board to consider a favorable result in their upcoming appeal process, which will be conducted at the April 11 meeting.
“It has been an honor to be a part of the Buena Vista Pack Burro Race and Curtis Imrie Day,” Wann said. “The town of Buena Vista has meant so much to our pack burro race community that year after year, teams from all over the U.S. show up and compete. We are here to keep history alive.”
Wann’s comments were echoed by Lindsey Lightheizer of BV Pack Burro Race and Rebecca Hinds of CCSAR-North, who provide medical and volunteer support during the race and receive donations from the organization in return.
John O’Brien, chair of the Historic Preservation Commission, spoke about comments relating to the commission’s proposed amendments to Chapter 19 of the Municipal Code at the previous meeting, saying that the board meets state requirements for education and that saying the Unified Development Code is adequate for design guidelines was “patently false.”
3 Town treasurer Philip Puckett reported that the town has 37 grants awarded or under contract. Additionally, January sales tax numbers came in around 15% over budget.
Teipel reported staff is working on putting together conceptual and program designs for the childcare center at Carbonate Street and working on draft development agreements for the project, which will include tenant selection processes and considerations for master leases.
Teipel also said County Development Services is working on a proposal to bring the 2021 International Energy Conservation Code and the 2021 International Residential and Building Codes to county commissioners for consideration in April.
The trustees would need to approve the code for implementation in Buena Vista, which would require modifications to Ch. 18 of the Municipal Code and will have ramifications for Carbonate Street Phase I. Teipel said they have invited the county to have a work session with the trustees to understand the codes and their potential implementation.
4 The board then began a public hearing on the rezoning of the CO Center PUD to Light Industrial (I-1). Realtor Dan Cooper, who worked with the late Ron Southard on the CO Center, said Southard’s son, Mitch, and the town staff share the view that rezoning the area would be in the best interest of all.
“On behalf of Mitch Southard … we appreciate what Joseph, the town staff and the attorneys have done to get us to this point,” Cooper said. “It is a classic example of private (sector) working with public (sector) to make things happen that are best for the town of Buena Vista.”
The original idea to rezone came from Southard himself due to difficulties with local rules and regulations that impacted the development agreement. Teipel explained the town was in a much different landscape when it was originally approved in 2007, and that the present UDC allows more straightforward development.
In addition to the ordinance rezoning the CO Center PUD, Teipel introduced Resolution No. 24, which would terminate the development agreement for all but one of the property owners in the PUD. The vested rights of DA extend to 2030.
One topic of concern for trustees was one parcel’s requirement of a water main. Trustees Sue Cobb and Gina Lucrezi both voiced concerns about the potential cost to the town. Teipel explained that they would be able to recover those development costs through payments from other developers and properties that benefit from the infrastructure.
The cost will also not necessarily fall on the town, but will go to whoever does decide to develop that parcel first. There’s no current plan that requires that water main, so it will be up to the trustees to decide when and how that infrastructure happens.
“We will lose the fact that Mr. Southard will not be putting in that water line, that connection, which is obviously very expensive,” Lucrezi said. “Depending on what moves further and where development goes down the years, it’s really hard to find somebody else to do that.”
Lucrezi also voiced concern about the loss of open space, and Teipel said that there are open space requirements in I-1 zones that make up for the loss of the theoretical 30 acres.
Town administrator Lisa Parnell-Rowe added that rezoning to I-1 opens the area to more development and invites more possibilities for people to pitch in.
The board voted unanimously to pass both Ordinance No. 7 and Resolution No. 24, and the ordinance will go into effect after 30 days.
5 The trustees’ business items started with an application to the DOLA Energy Impact Assistance Fund Grant for the Comp Plan process. Staff plan to request $125,000 to pay for phases II-IV of the Comprehensive Planning process, which will be used in tandem with the $75,000 allocated in the budget for the project to hire consultants to assist staff in community engagement, plan drafting and Municipal Code auditing services. The resolution to apply for the grant passed unanimously.
The board then approved an amendment to the Property Conveyance Agreement with Fading West for Carbonate Street’s Phase 1 in order to allow more time for confirmation of grant awards, approval of the site plan and finalization of the deed restrictions. The ordinance approving the amendments passed unanimously.
Lastly, the board discussed adjusting their meeting time to 6:30 p.m. based on conversations about meeting length and density in previous meetings. Though the board was only voting on whether to move the meetings earlier, separately scheduled work sessions were also discussed.
Staff and trustees agreed that preparing an additional packet for a separate work session would put a lot of pressure on the town staff and would limit the time for preparation. Other staff and some trustees stated they signed up for the job knowing it might mean late nights.
“I signed up for this knowing that sometimes we’re gonna go and sometimes they’re going to be long and intense,” said Trustee Devin Rowe. “That’s not preferred, obviously, by anyone. But sometimes that’s just how it ends up.”
After discussing the various pros and cons of adjusting the start time, the board agreed to leave meetings at 7 p.m. Changes to work session schedules may be discussed in upcoming meetings.
The board’s next regular meeting will be held at 7 p.m., April 11, at the Community Center, 715 E. Main St. Meetings can be attended in person or via Zoom. Meeting packets, agendas and Zoom access information can be found at www.buenavistaco.gov
