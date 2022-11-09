The Buena Vista Board of Trustees had a busy meeting Tuesday night after deciding to move their discussion of the Rodeo Grounds Master Plan to their next meeting.
Here are the top items to know from the Nov. 9 meeting:
1 The trustees approved the town entering into a loan agreement between the Colorado Water Resources and Power Development Authority and the town to construct the much needed new Water Treatment Plant.
The 30-year loan is not to exceed $4.3 million and is expected to include a Disadvantage Communities direct loan of over $1.9 million and over $2.3 million in Bipartisan Infrastructure law up-front principal forgiveness.
2 After discussing the conveyance with representatives from Fading West, trustees adopted Ordinance No. 30, authorizing the mayor or the town administrator to execute the attached Property Conveyance Agreement with Fading West to continue progress on Phase I of the Carbonate Street housing and childcare development.
The trustees discussed concerns relating to risks of the conveyance, the property reverting to the Chaffee Housing Authority and deed restrictions, but ultimately adopted the ordinance.
“This decision is a very big one, and it does bring with it risks and unknowns,” Teipel said. “These risks are part and parcel of pursuing the goals you have all set out.” The motion carried unanimously. Trustee Peter Hylton-Hinga, who works for Fading West, recused himself from the discussion and the vote.
3 The trustees also approved Resolution No. 71, approving a new development agreement with South Main, and Ordinance No. 31 approving an amended South Main PUD. Both the resolution and the ordinance were amended, owing to thorough debate and deliberation.
South Main resident Jeff Baird voiced his disapproval during the public hearing on the item, encouraging the trustees “to think about these things and the real world and not just looking at it as beautiful representations.”
Baird shared concerns about narrow alleys and roads in South Main. Mark Doering, who lives adjacent to the proposed South Main developments, voiced his concerns about the zoning of the space, as well.
Trustees Rowe and Cindy Swisher moved to approve Resolution No. 71, amending it to add a requirement that the developer come before the board to request extensions when necessary. The motion carried 5-1. Ordinance No. 31 was amended to rezone lots on the edge of the development as Residential Mixed. The ordinance was adopted unanimously, with Trustee Gina Lucrezi unable to vote as she was attending via Zoom.
4 Trustees Lucrezi and Cobb moved to continue further discussion of the 2023 budget to the next meeting Nov. 22. The board also voted to cancel their regular meeting scheduled for Dec. 27.
The board adjourned to executive session at 10:30 p.m. to discuss acquisition of water rights. Trustees left the executive session at 11;23 and adjourned the meeting.The next meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Meeting packets, agendas and calendars can be found on the town website.
