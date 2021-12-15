The Buena Vista board of trustees had their final meeting of the year Tuesday night, Dec. 14.
Issues were thoroughly discussed between staff and trustees and unanimously approved by the board. Wishes of merry Christmas and happy holidays were exchanged freely. Here are the highlights:
1 A new police officer, Frazer Pomfret, was sworn in by town clerk Paula Barnett.
“This is my favorite part of my job, and also the most emotional,” she said. “Because I consider it an honor to do this.”
2 South Main’s second phase of development was approved.
“It’s really turning into the place that we hoped it would be,” said South Main’s J.J. Kinsfather.
Trustees Libby Fay and Cindy Swisher asked if the installation of public restrooms could be sped up, and target completion dates specified.
Kinsfather assured the board that the restrooms were a high priority and that agreements already in place ensured that development would not stall mid-project.
3 Several loose ends were tied up in the approval of the town’s 2022 budget and fee schedule, as well as approval for the first phase of the water treatment expansion plan.
Additionally, the new ordinance amendments addressing trash and other wildlife attractants was approved.
4 Principal planner Mark Doering presented changes to the town’s 3-mile plan, which projects possible growth around the town’s perimeter.
The board opted to approve the changes to the plan.
An executive session to continue discussions on the sale of the building which formerly housed the BV fire department and the town’s acquisition of certain water rights.
