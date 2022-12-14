The Buena Vista board of trustees met for their last regular meeting of the year on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Mayor Pro Tem Gina Lucrezi called the meeting to order at 7 p.m. Here are the top things to know:
1. Brian Beaulieu, Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaffee County executive director, shared during public comment that they had recently learned of a new grant opportunity with the Colorado Opioid Abatement Council. COAC website says the Infrastructure Share is “to promote capital improvements and provide operational assistance for developing or improving the infrastructure necessary to abate the opioid crisis within the state of Colorado.”
The grant would need to be completed by January, and Beaulieu and his staff would apply in tandem with the town. Beaulieu explained that the town would be the fiscal agent, with town treasurer Phillip Puckett clarifying that the town would be the applicant.
“It has to be in partnership with a municipality,” he said. “We are very interested in applying for this rare brick and mortar opportunity. There’s potential in 2023 for … $500,000 per year. The opportunities are very, very rare for this kind of dollars.”
“My understanding is that the offer from Boys & Girls is that they would handle all of those things, writing the grant, helping with the pay reimbursements, all the things that come later,” Puckett said.
Betsy Dittenber, executive director for the Chaffee County Community Foundation, spoke on Zoom to thank the board and express her desire for the town to approve working with CCCF to do the Community Grants Program as part of the budget.
“Our understanding is that, with the budget approval, we’d be looking at having around $57,800 available for competitive grants this year,” she said.
2. Paul Andrews, managing partner of the Crossing development project at Crossman’s Addition, shared with the board that they had found a DOLA grant for housing to make more of the to-be-developed homes affordable to local residents.
“We’ve been working with Read at the Housing Trust and Becky at the Housing Authority to dedicate more of the homes in the first phase of the project to local residents,” Andrews said. “Our current proposal at the moment is to have 36 apartments in phase 1 …that would be built in partnership with the Housing Authority, and they would be made available to tenants who are currently on the waiting list.”
Later in the meeting, the board voted to give their support for the Boys and Girls Club grant, but they decided to wait on the DOLA grant in order to do more due diligence. Town administrator Lisa Parnell-Rowe said she would circulate an email to the trustees with more information about Andrews’ suggested grant.
3. Though the Public Hearing Concerning Water Allocation and Water Dedication was cancelled, the board still discussed what information they did have in planning director Joseph Teipel’s written report.
“We’re wanting a little bit more response (on the town’s water planning survey),” said Parnell-Rowe. “We got to a point when we went to talk with developers and got some feedback that Joseph felt we needed to take some time and continue to vet this. He also met with the Planning Commission, and they’ve given him several things to go back and look for … I expect there will be several revisions, and I know there is a work recommendation in his report that is attached.”
As of the meeting, the town’s survey has received 37 responses from “not developers.” Teipel’s report says that “Almost no opposition has been voiced by any engaged stakeholder on the allocation policy – especially regarding the ‘why’ behind the policy; that the town should actively allocate SFEs to types of development it wants to see.”
The board will continue their water allocation policy discussions into next year in order to cover their bases with all “stakeholders” and community members. Teipel’s recommendations include creating a framework, budget and work plan for a Special Water Project Management working group to work with town staff to keep consistent forward projects on the multiple fronts of water acquisition projects.
4. Lucrezi opened the Public Hearing for the 2023 budget. Puckett summarized that the budget is structurally balanced, but the town is spending into fund balances.
The General Fund will send $316,285 from their ARPA savings to send to the
Water Fund. The Capital Improvement Fund will also get $2,849,869 from the General
Fund for the Police Station remodel, Arizona Street Trail & Bridge, Cordova Park & Trail,
McPhelemy Park & Stage upgrades, Recreation Bus Exterior, Whipple Trail Rehab and
Whitewater Pocket Wave Rebuild. The Water Fund will spend $2,120,000 for the Infiltration Gallery expansion, Water Tank recoating, and the Bray Allen and Upper Ark water rights purchases. Lastly, the Conservation Trust Fund will send an additional $27,000 to the Capital Improvement Fund.
“It’s quite a bit of fund balance spending, but it’s things that are already on the books carrying over to next year,” he said. Their ending fund balances “are very healthy” to Puckett. “We’re doing a very good job but we’re spending a lot of money right now on big projects.”
In the comment portion of the hearing, Amy Eckstein spoke on Zoom about her desire for the town to dedicate part of their sales tax to an affordable housing fund, but that it doesn’t seem like something the board wants to do.
“You guys do nice conservative projections,” she said. “I would just encourage some discipline. If it comes in over 3%, maybe try and squirrel that away. You can always put it right back into the general fund if you don’t need it after a couple of years. That Carbonate Project is so key …It would be difficult if it ended up being half-market rate. Affordable housing is really impacting this community.”
Eckstein also asked the what the town’s plan might be for a dedicated revenue stream for that issue, pointing to Salida’s short-term rental tax.
“This town really needs to figure out how it’s going to come up with some money,” she said.
5. The board quickly moved on to the 2023 Fee Schedule and 2023 Budget Adoption.
Trustees Cindy Swisher and Sue Cobb moved to approve Resolution #74, to approve and adopt the 2023 Fee Schedule. The motion carried unanimously.
Puckett took a moment to clarify the Fund Balances in Resolution #75 before Trustees Devin Rowe and Swisher moved to approve it. Resolution #75, to approve and adopt the summary of expenditures and revenues for the 2023 budget, carried unanimously.
Resolution #76 approves the appropriation of funds to cover the expenditures in the 2023 budget. Trustees Cobb and Peter Hylton-Hinga made the motion to approve the resolution, and it carried unanimously.
Ahead of the next resolution, Puckett clarified the mill levy rate and that we use our TABOR mill rate. The town’s net valuation is a little over $95 million, and our mill levy comes in at 5.777 mills, translating to $551,537 in revenue.
Trustees Swisher and Rowe moved to approve Resolution #77, approving the certification of the mill levy. The motion carried unanimously.
6. Lastly, the board discussed an adjustment to the 2022 budget for the Bray-Allen Water Right Purchase. Puckett reported the town did successfully close on their water loan on Tuesday, as well.
“There’s a pretty good chance we’ll close on the purchase of the Bray-Allen Water Right in 2022,” he said. “This is just covering our bases if we can close on that this month. If we close on it, we’d spend 2022 funds…The final adjustment to the 2022 budget will be a public hearing in January true up all the changes made in the second half of this year.”
There would be no major difference in Fund Balance projections. Trustees Rowe and Cobb moved to approve the budget adjustment, and the motion carried unanimously.
The board adjourned at 9:10 p.m. Their next regular meeting will be held at 7:00 p.m. at the Community Center, 715 E Main, on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Board agendas and packets can be found ahead of meetings on www.buenavistaco.gov
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.