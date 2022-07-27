The Chaffee County Housing Authority approached the Buena Vista board of trustees Tuesday night with a tax measure for the November 2022 ballot.
The measure known as resolution No. 56 will seek voter approval of for an increase in AD Valorem Property Taxes.
This ballot question will ask voters to approve a $3.5 mill levy increase which will generate approximately $2,046,908.42 in revenue. Yearly this would cost about $120 a year for residential owners and around $420 a year for commercial property owners.
The revenue generate from this would go directly to CHA to be used in supporting the housing needs of Chaffee County.
The board unanimously approved the inclusion of the AD Valorem Property Taxes question on the coming 2022 ballot.
The Chaffee County Commission and Salida city council approved supporting the mill levy last week.
