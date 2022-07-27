BV town logo

The Chaffee County Housing Authority approached the Buena Vista board of trustees Tuesday night with a tax measure for the November 2022 ballot.

The measure known as resolution No. 56 will seek voter approval of for an increase in AD Valorem Property Taxes.

