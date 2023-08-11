A team of locals now known as the Buena Vista Tree Coalition has launched a petition requesting a one year moratorium on the Sangre de Cristo Electrical Association’s plans to mitigate vegetation in a 15-foot radius around the town’s power lines.
The group first met in late June, coming together after learning about SDCEA’s vegetation mitigation plans. The members then began meeting with town advisory boards, local arborists, SDCEA representatives and other interested parties to understand the mitigation plan and develop their petition language.
“I encourage our community members and co-op members to become involved with gathering information about this decision,” said coalition member Danielle Shelton, “and that it be data and science driven because of the environmental and psychosocial health impacts that such a large amount of tree removal could cause.”
The petition requests a one-year moratorium on SDCEA’s mitigation plans to allow time for “1) Sharing the proposed plan with coop members, 2) Meaningful coop member input, 3) Analysis of an alternate plan and timeline to bury power lines, 4) Analysis of financial feasibility and funding access for burying lines, and 5) Consultation and hiring of local tree hazard mitigation specialists and local arborists rather than an out of state company.”
The group and signers understand, the petition continues, that taking measures to prevent in-town fires is important, but feel that “the SDCEA proposal to cut down hundreds or thousands of trees, rather than engaging in a better long term solution of burying lines and/or trimming trees as appropriate, is an unnecessary and overly destructive reaction.”
“When FEMA and PG&E, along with many other electric utilities around the country, are reversing their old thinking on tree removal for fire safety, SDCEA must also take a real hard look at the modern approach,” said coalition member Liz Morgan. “The new thinking is that a more favorable long term solution is not removing mass tracts of trees, but burying power lines instead. Buried lines also lead to more stable electricity delivery because the lines are not subject to weather related outages and destruction. This stability in the system reduces costs in the long run. The truth also is that mass tree removal does not mitigate fire danger. It increases urban heat and can lead to destructive grass fires like we saw in Louisville, CO, just a few years ago.”
The Buena Vista Board of Trustees will be hosting a work session on Tuesday, Aug. 22 with SDCEA, the Tree Advisory Board, Beautification Advisory Board and other town staff to discuss plans. The Buena Vista Tree Coalition plans to attend, as well, to share their concerns and suggestions.
“SDCEA’s mission is to safely provide reliable electric energy and services to power the lives of our members and communities,” Interim SDCEA CEO Gary Kelly said. "Vegetation growth can often pose a significant challenge to the safety and reliability of our electrical infrastructure. That's why we have a vegetation management program, and why we're inviting the public to learn more about its benefits and the impact it could have on the town of Buena Vista during the Aug. 22 Town Council work session. We look forward to answering questions about the program.”
“I hope everybody in the town of Buena Vista is becomes aware of this issue,” said coalition member Tom Fox, “of what's going on.”
The full petition and additional details can be viewed at https://www.change.org/bvtreecoalition
“The residents of BV are not asking for anything crazy here. We simply demand a more thoughtful approach to implementing a long term solution to fire danger rather than the knee jerk, outdated idea of mass tree removal,” Morgan said. “A 1-year moratorium is warranted to allow time to create a better plan and figure out funding for burying lines while protecting as many of our big, beautiful trees as possible.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.