With BV Strong’s annual Community Dinner just around the corner, community members can come prepared by remembering the basics.
Contact BV Strong with any questions at info@bvstrong.com
Table hosts
Table Hosts provide all food and drinks for their table(s) and all needed tableware, including plates, silverware and napkins. Bring reusable tableware to reduce waste.
BV Strong will provide the table(s) and 8 eight chairs, a white tablecloth, garbage bags and recycling and a reusable bag for each host.
Table assignments will be announced the week before the Dinner. Hosts will receive an email with their table number(s), while lists and maps will be posted on the BV Strong website and Facebook group. To make changes or inquire about an existing reservation, please email bvstrongcommunitydinner@gmail.com.
Volunteers
Seating thousands of neighbors at hundreds of tables takes a strong team of volunteers. If interested, consider donating time to support special projects, pre-Dinner set-up and post-Dinner clean-up. Information for volunteers can be found on the BV Strong website or Facebook group.
Special projects will be posted as needed. BV Strong also have an email list for updates. Sign up at www.bvstrong.com
Set-up is on Main Street on Monday, September 18, at 1 p.m. Volunteers unload tables and chairs and place them according to our map. BV Strong will also place a bag with information on each table.
Clean-up begins at 7 p.m., so feel free to stick around after dinner! Volunteers carefully stack chairs, return tables to the delivery trucks and make sure no trash is left on Main Street.
Need a seat?
There’s a seat for everyone at BV Strong! Talk to your neighbors, friends and coworkers to find available seats. You can also use the BV Strong Facebook group to find seats – just post what you need, and someone will reply with an invitation: https://www.facebook.com/groups/bvstrong/
Remember: No dogs, no booze, no bikes
As with any Monday evening in Buena Vista, town ordinances do not permit open containers or public consumption of alcohol. Bicycles must be walked through the crowded streets, and pets should be left at home. Service animals are welcome.
Additional information can be found on the BV Strong website or Facebook group.
Editor’s Note: Visit the Times at tables 45 and 46! We can’t wait to see you.
