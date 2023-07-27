It’s a warm summer evening as the BV Sportsmans Club Trap Shooting League prepares to wrap up another successful summer. Shots ring in the air in tandem with the shooters’ voices, each calling out in their own unique tone: “Pull!”
“It’s a discipline, it’s a sport,” said Greg Newton, secretary of the Club. “There are basic things, like gun mount, foot position, hand-eye coordination as you move, practicing repetition that will help you get better.”
The league kicked off late May to run for 10 weeks. Preston Ellis, who kickstarted the league four years ago, said enjoyment and fun take priority, though safety is still paramount.
“This is more about fun,” Ellis said. “Gun safety is still number one, of course, but we don’t take it as serious. It’s more about having fun. We allow make-ups if guys can’t make it that week. We’re just out there having fun with it.”
In between turns at the firing lines, participants catch up, crack jokes and watch their fellow sportsmen take aim at the neon orange clay birds.
The league has allowed members to connect with locals they may not have otherwise met. Whether they run in different circles or simply work in other industries, the teams have initiated close friendships.
“These guys are from the prison. Preston’s guys work at Sangre de Cristo, the Salida gun shop’s got a team,” Newton said. “We never get to see these guys.”
“It’s opened doors up, as far as meeting other people in town,” Ellis said. “It’s a positive thing, to get guys out there. We’re all kind of from the same background, we all enjoy shooting and that kind of stuff. It’s a place where you can go and actually talk about the different shotguns, and if you have questions on your shotgun, it gives you a place to run ideas by guys.”
“It’s a good way to meet people, because most of these guys I would never meet in my normal day. I don’t work up here or anything, so I wouldn’t come across any of these fellas,” said league member Mark Bennett. “That’s one of the benefits of the league, and they’re all good guys.”
Some members have been active in trap shooting, Ellis said, since the 1970s.
“What’s neat out here, too, about the older guys is this isn’t their first rodeo. If you’re having trouble struggling with something, you’ve got a wealth of knowledge out there to help you with your shooting,” he said. “These guys are all friendly, they’re more than willing to help you. It’s just a neat atmosphere out there.”
“When a guy is at a gun range, your family problems don’t pop up,” Newton said. “It’s just about ballistics and shooting and joking around, bugging each other. I feel like it’s when you get out there and you focus, everything’s gone. It’s just you and that target with repetition, boom, boom, boom. And when you’re doing good, it feels good.”
Ellis grew up trapshooting in Kansas, where he was on a high school team. When he first moved to Buena Vista, he found they had trap shooting groups but no league.
“I approached the club and asked if they would be willing to do a league,” he said. “They said, ‘if you want to run it, great.’
“The first year we were out there, there were about four of us that ran it, and now everybody pitches in. Everybody knows how to do stuff. It’s just 40 guys out there shooting, just having fun and all that,” Ellis said. “People are actually pitching in and helping.”
At the beginning, one older shooters didn’t think he would succeed.
“They told me it would never fly,” he said. “‘There’s not too many trap shooters in the area.’ … The first year, we had 10 teams, but that’s when COVID hit, and we’ve had eight teams ever since.”
Members range from teens to mid-70s, from first-timers to lifelong trap shooters. The wide array of skill levels has allowed them to handicap each team, helping make the league a bit more competitive.
“Some years, some teams have run away with it, but it’s not happening this year. It’s a little more competitive,” he said. “There’s five shooters per team, so we got 40 guys out there.”
One thing that makes trap shooting popular is its accessibility. A parent of a student on the high school team told Newton, “You may not be the best football player by any stretch, but you can come out here and do this.
“Girls can do this, and some of them are pretty damn good,” Newton said. “Overweight kids can do it. It’s also a sport you can do your whole life. You can’t play football your whole life. This is one discipline (you can do your whole life), once you learn it and learn gun safety, what a gun will do, how to be safe with it, how not to have an accident with it.”
“The single greatest guy in the world and a guy you’ve never heard of, they’re three or four targets apart,” Bennett said. “Sit out here and watch them. If you blink, you see a guy miss a target. So the guy that wins it all and a guy that doesn’t even replace at all, there might be four targets between them. The precision of it is unbelievable.”
The age range of the participants also proves another value of the sport: No matter how old or how skilled, anybody can give it a try. The sport isn’t prone to injuries, and shooters don’t need the most expensive gun on the market to get out on the range.
“You can’t find another sport where you’ve got 15-year-olds competing with 75-year-olds, and the 75-year-olds sometimes are whipping the 15-year-olds. … A lot of people think they have to have an expensive trip or they have to spend $5,000 or $6,000 on a gun, that if they don’t people are gonna look down on them.
“We have guys with $500 guns that are competing against guys with $10,000 guns. As long as a gun fits, you’re good to go. It’s nothing that people should be intimidated about coming out. Things have changed.”
“It’s kind of like playing golf,” Newton said. “You got your foursome you like to play with. You can have basic cheap equipment and clubs or you can have an $800 putter if you want to.”
Ellis has also appreciated watching new shooters improve over the course of the summer.
“Some of the guys that when they first started out, it was just for fun,” he said. “To see them actually progress at the end of the league, that’s one thing I have noticed. In the 4 years we’ve done it, all the shooters out there are a heck of a lot better than what they were when they first started out.”
“Anybody can do it, and it’s a very inclusive group,” Bennett said. “Come down here on any Saturday or Wednesday. People are gonna say, ‘Yeah, get a gun. If you don’t have one, we’ve got one.’ … Nobody expects you to know what you’re doing or be good at it, because we all started somewhere.”
For more information about the League, contact Ellis at bvtrapleague@gmail.com
