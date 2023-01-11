The Buena Vista board of education held their first regular meeting of the new year on Monday.
The board heard reports from school principals and food service and discussed administrative and board policies at length.
Here are six things to know:
1 Dione Garritson, director of the Grove, said her school has been focusing on connectivity between classrooms as kids transition from Seedlings to preschool. New teachers observe students in their classes, then students visit their new classrooms during the school day. Families also meet the new teachers, and teachers meet to discuss any needs or interests the child will bring with them.
At Avery Parsons, principal Emily Madler reported on how the students have been transferring their experiences by applying what they’ve learned to authentic situations, especially on the playground, when doing research and working together.
CCHS dean of students Kelly Chandler shared that her students are building connections to their community by finding recreational opportunities to engage in as a school.
BV Middle School principal John Emilsson shared photos and stories from totem poles made in Misty Cronsell’s Language Arts class, connecting their past to their present and future.
He also said the upcoming 10th Annual BVMS Ice Fishing Festival would be held on Feb. 10 and feature a new chili cookoff.
BV High School principal Liz Barnaby discussed the shop program’s daily coffee chats, where students are able to discuss the previous day’s work and give each other feedback. Additionally, students are responding well to the new Sports and Society course, which was approved last fall. Barnaby also reported that unexcused absences are down from 329 in fall 2021 to 224 in fall 2022.
2 Food service director Tamara Wolf and data manager Shelly Mueller gave the board an update on their operations.
In ‘22-’23, 4.5% of students qualified for free meals based on an application, which was up from 2.1% in ‘21-’22. Additionally, 15.6% of kids automatically qualified for free meals based on SNAP, up from 15.3% last year. Reduced meals were up to 7.76% from last year’s 2.95%.
Wolf explained that qualifying applications help to secure state and federal Title 1 funding, as well as a percentage of at-risk funding based on the percentage of students qualifying for free or reduced meal pricing.
Qualifying applications also eliminate or reduce extracurricular fees, including athletic participation and additional course fees. Next year, the district will return to feeding all students for free.
Wolf said that they would also be sending surveys to students and parents to see what they would like to have on the menu. Additionally, food service has around $52,770.56 in supply chain assistance funds. The department is also due for a 5-year audit in 2023, and Wolf, Mueller and finance director Janice Martin will meet to submit documents and information relating to reimbursement claims, free and reduce applications, nutrition, sanitation and more.
3 In her report on Administrative Policies J, superintendent Yates said that the BV PEAKS and the DAC would be reviewing the student conduct policies, and that BV PEAKS and athletic staff would be reviewing policies on drug and alcohol involvement by students. Yates also shared that policies on student distribution of noncurricular materials need to be approved by the principal and marked with date and indication of approval through initial or other official stamp.
Yates also said that they’ll be reviewing policies on student cell phone and personal device use. The district is seeing difficulties with bandwidth, so Yates and the IT team will be doing an audit of the district’s internet usage with the wireless company. They may consider requiring further registration of devices to see if limiting students’ use of internet on their phones would help improve connection.
4 The board decided to move their Jan. 23 meeting to Jan. 30, which will also include a study session ahead of the regular meeting.
In their monitoring report for governance process Policy 13, by-laws, the board returned to the discussion of voting. Suzette Hachmann and Brett Mitchell confirmed that board members can still vote if attending the meeting remotely. However, remote attendance requires prior notice or extenuating circumstances, such as unsafe driving conditions.
The board also discussed abstention from voting. At the Dec. 12 meeting, board member Olivia Bartlett had asked to abstain from voting on the mill levy as she didn’t entirely understand what she’d be voting on. However, Hachmann explained she was unable to abstain unless it had a direct personal financial impact. Upon reviewing GP-13, the board read that “a member may abstain from voting only if excused by the board for good cause.”
“That brings up the question of why we vote on things that are compulsory to approve regardless,” said Bartlett.
“Well, you could have voted no,” Hachmann said, referring to the Dec. 12 meeting. “You just had to vote. … I completely understand why you wanted to do that last time, but because of the elected body nature, you can’t abstain with the exception of direct financial relationship to a spouse.”
After finding the statute in their books, Hachmann said it did indeed point out that abstention need only require “good cause” with approval from the board.
She cited anecdotal evidence about the previous requirement, and after discussion the board agreed to add a note about prior notification of the board if they plan to abstain on a vote or issue.
After discussing the previous meeting and what might constitute good cause, the board agreed to add a line requiring prior notification to the board.
Additionally, this week’s executive limitations report from Yates, covering Treatment of Students/Parents/Community and Learning Environment, was moved to the next meeting in order to save some time after the lengthy discussion of the administrative policies.
5 The board members then discussed revisions to BSR 5 from the previous meeting, which covered superintendent evaluation.
Hachmann supplied a number of options for evaluation materials and suggested they keep the current model until the next interim evaluation. The board agreed to save the item for the next meeting.
Bartlett and Mitchell moved to approve revisions made on Dec. 12 for GP 6, which carried unanimously. Mitchell and Montoya moved to approve similar revisions for GP 7, which also carried unanimously.
6 Lastly, the board discussed a few minor amendments to the Watershed, LLC lease agreement, defining the district administration building and the McGinnis gym and allowing them to enter the buildings at any time so long as it does not disrupt district use.
In time set aside for unfinished business, Mitchell brought up a suggestion from another district. His cousin in the Grand Junction school district shared an idea for the school board and superintendent to meet with teachers at each school in order to connect and learn more about their experiences.
“They’ve done it for a while, and she worked up from being a teacher through the administration to administrative assistant, so she’s been through a lot of it,” Mitchell said. “She said it really helped with the morale of the teachers.”
The board members agreed that having that time to connect with district staff would be beneficial as teachers don’t always come to board meetings.
The board’s next meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m., Jan. 30 and will be preceded by a study session at 5 p.m.
