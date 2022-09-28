The Buena Vista school board has decided to continue the 5 day school week.
This decision was made after rising popularity in the 4-day school week. With it currently in use by 124 districts out of the 178 in Colorado the board was prompted to consider committing the Buena Vista School District to a 4 day school week as well.
The board began their investigation into whether they should or not back in December of 2021 by including a question in the bi-annual calender survey to families and staff on whether they would support it or not.
“The results from 343 responses showed that there was interest in the community to consider this schedule change,” Suzzette Hachmann, president of the Buena Vista board of education said.
“Just over half of respondents answered that they support a 4-day week. Many of the comments indicated a desire for more information about the logistics of a 4-day schedule and its impacts to the school community.”
Following up on their investigation the board looked for evidence to determine whether a 4-day week would be better for BV students, studying research on student achievement, student health, student behavior, student satisfaction and family needs.
The evidence to support the 4-day school week the board found was not promising with a decrease in student achievement, no effect on teacher retention and only a 1-2 percent increase in cost savings.
“There is evidence that once a community makes the shift, it prefers the 4-day week. Family satisfaction is high,” Hachmann said. “Schools generally do not shift back to the 5-day week. While challenges exist on the front end of a schedule change, such as child care and activities for students on the off day, the slack is picked up by other partners. Some school districts fill in themselves and end up reengaging students on the off day in various activities with their own staff. Some school districts partner with other entities or grant programs to fund and operate activities on the off day.”
Due to the lack of benefit found in switching to a 4-day school week the board has decided to not go through with the change and continue its 5-day school week.
“While we recognize that many families would prefer this schedule to align with their family priorities, we do not see that it would be the best option for all families in our school district,” Hachmann said
