The Buena Vista Board of Education held a Question and Answer session on Monday, July 31, ahead of their fall election. Five seats will be open, for District 1 (4 years), District 3 (4 years), District 4 (4 years) and two At-Large positions (2 and 4 years).
The meeting room drew a crowd for their pre-election question-and-answer session. Election official Hannah Jayne was also available for questions about the election process. Amid explanations of board operations and responsibilities, the current board members took time to offer their advice to the potential candidates. Board member Jessica Crites encouraged future school board candidates to understand policy governance as much as possible.
“Be aware that on your first day, you might need to say yea or nay at least three times,” board member Olivia Bartlett said. “You should probably know what you’re saying yea or nay to. It’s totally normal to feel totally utterly unprepared, even if you have studied diligently.”
Board member Stacey Moss was surprised at the amount of work the school board asked of him.
“It’s been very educational for me, but it was a lot more time-consuming than I anticipated,” he said. “Sometimes I go to the board meeting, and I hate to say this, but I realize I didn’t study enough.”
“My hope for anybody that's serious about getting on the school board is, number one, to believe that our school system can work functionally for the kids. Number two, you're willing to fight for the kids, no matter what,” board member Brett Mitchell said. “If you're looking for one issue or one thing, if your kids are having problems with one teacher, go talk to the principal. If you’re coming in and getting on the school board to do that, you're not going to be effective for three years.”
“I was surprised at how much ownership I took of the school district once I got on the board,” board president Suzette Hachmann said. “If somebody's upset about something, a lot of times I'll just want to say, ‘But if you knew how much those people cared about it, you wouldn't be that upset about it,’ or that they're working as hard as they can.”
In response to an audience question, Hachmann clarified that the district seats don’t represent specific areas. Rather, each school board member is responsible for serving the entire school district. Voters in the election can vote for any candidate, including those outside their districts as set by the county.
“Your role is to represent all the students in the district and all the constituents of the district,” she said.
She also added that contact from the public through the school board emails is not inundating.
“We're fortunate we're in a small town,” Mitchell said. “Most people in the town know somebody on the board, and you'll bump into people at the grocery store or in the post office. It's not uncommon to walk into a grocery store and be there for an hour and a half because you get somebody talking to you and asking you questions or bringing up an item that is important to them.”
Starting August 9, those interested in running for school board can visit the District Administration Building, 113 N. Court Street, to get their packets. The packets involve the signature sheets, an affidavit for write-in candidates, a form declaring the Intent to Be a Candidate and a statement that the potential candidate has never been convicted of a sexual offense against a child.
“Best practice would be to get your signatures and then take your petition, your pages to the notary and then have it notarized,” she said, “and then turn it into the district office.”
Fifty signatures are required, but Jayne said they ask for 70 to ensure intendants have enough signatures in case any are duplicates from others’ petitions or signers are not registered voters for the district. In the case of duplicate signatures, the candidate who submits their packet first will have the signature counted toward their petition.
“This (petition packet) must remain stapled. If this comes back and this is all on here but it comes back and it's been unstapled and re-stapled, we can't accept it,” she added. “We want to make sure that as you take around your petition, you’re the only one taking it around.”
Those interested in candidacy for an open position can contact District Election Official Hannah Jayne at hannahj@bvschools.org for more information or visit www.bvschools.org
