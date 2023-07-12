The Buena Vista Board of Education met for their regular meeting on Monday, July 10.
Board members Lynn Montoya, Suzette Hachmann and Tracy Storms were absent. Here are the things to know:
1 Finance Director Janice Martin reported the district’s auditors would be visiting over the summer to perform an additional audit for federal dollars. However, after this year, the district should be under the $750,000 threshold for the federal dollars audit.
Superintendent Lisa Yates said that work on the McGinnis Gym is moving along well, with much positive feedback coming from the community on the newly revealed 1930s ceilings. The district is also beginning to plan for the coming 2023-24 school year.
2 Public comment revolved around the board’s recent decision not to formally recognize the Buena Vista Education Association. Kevin Walek, a teacher from Gunnison, said that the education association in his former district, Mountain Valley, had a similar experience to the BVEA when their own petition for recognition and collective bargaining was denied.
“In the aftermath of that decision, the relationship between educators and the school board deteriorated. Staff that started the year with amazing energy and passion was beaten down by the end,” he said. “The result has been incredibly high turnover, somewhere in the ballpark of 40%. Essentially, any educator who wasn’t born and raised in Saguache made the decision to leave. I’m telling you this because I fear that BV may be headed down the same path.”
Though his pay and working conditions in Gunnison will be better, he said, what mattered more was that his colleagues felt respected, valued and listened to as a result of their union and collective bargaining.
“My new colleagues in Gunnison also say the relationship with the administration and the school board is strong because they get to have a say in what their job looks like rather than have every major decision dictated to them,” he said. “I cried after I accepted that new job, and not tears of joy. I cried because the people who are going to be hurt by that turnover are my students. Instead of going back to positive relationships with adults they know care about them, they’re starting all over.”
While Gunnison anticipates 30% turnover over the next 6 years, he said, Mountain Valley surpassed that in one.
“That is the difference that respect makes. When you value your staff you value your students, when you set your educators up for success, that success goes straight to your students,” he said. “Every educator that works here that I’ve spoken to is unbelievably passionate about what they do and they love their students. I’m telling you, do not lose them. Don’t do that to the students in this community. Don’t make the same mistakes that Mountain Valley did. Choose a different, better path.”
BVEA members Carolyn Kerby, Sarah Case and Bonnie Grover also spoke, expressing their disappointment over the board’s decision and the previous meeting.
“It was disappointing in the last meeting to see and hear all of you speak so strongly about us without actually having taken the time to speak with us,” Kerby said. “We were told that the Board did not have time to address employees or their concerns, while you’ve made ample time for discussion on actions we have never asked for. We heard more comments from many of you on a topic we did not bring forward than most meetings we have seen over the past several years. This begs the question, do you intend to address these concerns? More importantly, do you plan to include any of the 75% of us who signed up petitions in those conversations?
“The board has inferred that there are many open avenues to engage employees. The reality is, if the current avenues for employee engagement were working, we would not have seen the kind of support for BVEA recognition and collective bargaining that we did,” she continued. “Many of us have attempted to engage in those spaces and have not seen our concerns addressed. Others have simply been told that their concerns were not valid or real. This lack of acknowledgment and response leaves us feeling unheard. It is frustrating to witness disregard for our voices and the issues that matter to us. Many of us have been approached by fellow parents and community members who read our petition in the newspaper and share concerns. They’re asking how they can help support teachers and staff having a voice, and some of them are here with us tonight. We are working to build a longer table to address concerns, not shut them down. We want and will continue to do that work with our colleagues and community members.”
Case highlighted BVEA’s involvement in increasing public schools’ funding and their work to pass state bill 111.
“Along with educators from around the state, BVEA members signed petitions, sent postcards, called their elected officials and spoke to legislators to help them understand what underfunding public education has meant to them and their students,” she said. “Some highlights of the School Finance Act include $150 million dedicated to buying down the budget stabilization factor, a public commitment to fully buy down the BS factor in 2024 and $30 million in additional funding for rural schools.
“State Bill 111 gives public employees the right to organize, form join or assist an employee organization or refrain from organizing, forming, joining or assisting an employee organization while prohibiting certain public employers from discriminating against, coercing, intimidating, interfering with or imposing reprisals against a public employee for engaging in any of the rights granted,” she said. “This is crucial for maintaining a fair and inclusive work environment where employees feel safe and empowered to express their opinions and advocate for themselves, their students and their colleagues. Furthermore, this provision helps to uphold the principles of democracy and free speech by safeguarding their rights to engage in protected activities.”
“What we have seen over the past few weeks is even that when we provided you a hand-signed petition listing many other topics of concern, such as safety in our classrooms and support for our English language learners, our needs are still not being met,” Grover said. “You are asking us to trust that you are listening, but that is not happening. We are again calling on you to do the right thing to work with your employees, parents and community and not against us. It is not too late for this board to change course and recognize that we are here, right in front of you, asking to be included, to be recognized and for this to be a positive opportunity for growth, to rebuild trust and to recognize us all as the professionals we are.”
Board member Brett Mitchell said the board would provide an email response to BVEA.
3 The board then discussed possible charges for the District Accountability Committee for the upcoming year. Charges provide a specific area of focus for the DAC in addition to state-required responsibilities such as budget review, calendar review, curriculum review and accountability monitoring. For the 2022-23 year, the DAC was charged with studying effective communication tools and determining where gaps might be in the community. The DAC has also studied work-based learning and capstones for previous charges.
Some suggestions for potential focus areas shared by the DAC in their April 2023 report include monitoring the implementation of advisory periods, the capstone and their effectiveness; whether career exploration is robust enough at the high school and considering whether existing resources are sufficient for implementation.
4 Moss provided an update on how the district is progressing with its Plan B for the preschool.
“We met with Watershed, and they showed us the small gym over here. That group is ready to go and they’re already looking for a new project,” he said. “We know our relationships good with them, and they’re good at what they do.”
Right now, the district is considering building on the west side of the area near Avery-Parsons.
“Right now we’re at step one, getting a cost of a blueprint or paperwork and a draft of a plan, getting that cost and going from there,” Moss said. Funding for the planning phase will come from the $50,000 Buell Grant the district received for the original preschool plans.
The board approved a motion directing Yates to engage with firms to determine feasibility, provide concept designs and develop cost estimates for putting the preschool in a remodeled maintenance building and to include the cost of relocating the maintenance building no later than Oct. 31.
The board adjourned at 7:15 p.m. In addition to an executive session on July 17, the board will hold a question-and-answer session for interested board candidates at 6:30 p.m. on July 31.
The board’s next regular meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on August 14. Contact Jessica Bright at JessicaB@bvschools.org for more information.
