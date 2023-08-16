The Buena Vista Board of Education settled on a new charge for the District Accountability Committee during their Aug. 14 meeting. After discussing options like graduation requirements, resource implementation and career exploration opportunities, the board decided on the procedures and policies for Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the teaching and learning process.
Possible charges suggested by the DAC included monitoring the implementation of advisory and the capstone at BVHS and its effectiveness and ensuring graduation credits are appropriate and meeting the needs of upperclassmen and studying guidelines.
Board member Jessica Crites said she had recently received correspondence from the DAC that the teachers’ union could be a possible charge, but felt it should be more student-oriented.
“We're getting other things in place for that,” she said. “I feel the focus should be on the students.”
Board member Olivia Bartlett suggested giving the advisory period, capstone project and graduation requirements more time to settle in before assigning them to the DAC for evaluation.
“It would be hard to evaluate something that hasn't gotten up and running,” she said. “My concern is that we wouldn't give it the time to just see how it works, see if there is a deficit. I do agree that it’s an awesome possible DAC charge for the future, but I would love to see if the clarity is there with these options and the parents understand it better.”
Board president Suzette Hachmann and board member Lynn Montoya both found the AI charge interesting as the technology becomes a larger conversation in schools around the state.
“It’s at their fingertips,” Montoya said. “Parents don’t even know what that looks like. For the DAC, being a community committee, coming together to look at that could be pretty valuable, and I think many could learn from it.”
Touching on concerns brought to the listening session, the board also considered a charge relating to the rising local cost of living and how school districts can respond and potentially help.
“Monitoring the implementation of advisory and capstone, we talked about that and we’re doing that,” said board member Tracy Storms. “We spent a lot of time working on it when they first developed the capstone.
“The artificial intelligence keeps coming back to me,” she continued. “That’s where the future is going to go. school districts that are already implementing that this year.”
Other schools, she said, are looking at implementing AI conversations as another layer of internet safety education.
“(AI) is going to happen in the middle and high schools,” said Superintendent Lisa Yates. “Those are the kinds of decisions that we're having to make. … So how does our community feel about AI? There are some people who feel we should ban the whole thing. In schools, what is it going to look like? How will assignments change?”
Hachmann narrowed the concerns to safety, how the community feels, what families’ expectations are, how and when it’s appropriate for schools to allow it and the district’s electronic capacity to handle AI.
“That’s one they can get in a kind of vein and just take off,” said board member Brett Mitchell, “strike off on their own.”
Bartlett moved to charge the DAC with studying AI n schools, “to dig deep and figure out what it is,” with Mitchell offering a second. The motion carried unanimously, and Crites invited the other board members to join her in presenting the charge to the DAC at their next meeting.
The board also approved an additional $30,000 in spending for costs associated with adding a Historical Structure Assessment to the existing plans for feasibility, concept design and cost estimations for turning a remodeled maintenance building into a preschool. The funding will come out of the existing Buell Grant dollars.
“It's coming out of the Buell Grant and if we don't move forward we lose that money anyway,” Mitchell said. “So that's kind of a no-brainer.”
In their last business item, the board approved the district’s five-year local service plan as a requirement for receiving Medicaid funds. Yates said that Medicaid funding has always been used to hire an additional nurse for the district.
“In the actual five-year plan that you see, our community said that, yes, maintaining a nurse (is important), also the ability to provide or at least get families access to mental and behavioral health. Our nurses are definitely one of the screeners for that,” she said. “Because of the visual, dental, hearing screening that is able to happen within our schools, it means that we're catching some of those in time for them to get with their actual primary provider.”
Before adjourning, the board also appointed Brett Mitchell as the district’s delegate for the October CASB conference.
The board adjourned at 8:57 p.m. Their next meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on August 28. Meetings are held at 113 N Court Street in Buena Vista.
