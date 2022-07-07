Total sales tax revenue for April 2022 continued to grow, departing town treasurer Michelle Stokes reported at the June 28 board of trustees meeting.
The monthly sales tax was reported at $349,477.25 for the period which is a 9.62 percent increase from April 2021, which showed $335,314.93 or $70,588.13 more.
Local tax revenue grew by 27.16 percent from $175,380 in 2021 to $223,014 in 2022. Remote tax sales grew by 34.06 percent from $52,792 in 2021 to $70,772 in 2022.
The increases follow last month’s sales tax, which also continued the town’s projected trend of growth.
The only outlier to the projections so far was in January 2022, which saw a drop in sales tax of 3.01 percent compared to the previous year’s sales tax of $310,783.40 for January.
According to projections, sales tax will continue this trend of growth throughout the rest of the year, thanks to the growing tourism.
