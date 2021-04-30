Who’s 6-foot-8, weighs 325 pounds and gets paid on average $15,500,000 a year as an offensive tackle for the New York Giants?
If you know your Upper Arkansas Valley sports trivia, that’s a no-brainer – it’s Buena Vista High School football alumnus Nate Solder. If not, then the newly-launched Online Sports Database is for you.
Solder is just one of hundreds of NFL, NBA and MLB players with entries in the database, which seeks to be a sports-related counterpart to the Internet Movie Database, long the web’s resource for answers to burning questions like “What else has that guy been in?” or “Was Dustin Hoffman in Star Wars?”
Solder’s page lists biographical data, information about contract history, Solder’s charity involvement with Compassion International and links to his social media accounts.
Here’s what the OSDB has to say about Solder:
“Nathaniel Perry “Nate” Solder was born April 12, 1988 in Denver. He is an offensive tackle for the New York Giants in the NFL. Solder was born in Denver, Colorado.
He attended Buena Vista High School in Buena Vista, Colorado, where he played tight end for the Buena Vista Demons high school football team.
In the spring 2006, Solder signed a letter of intent to attend the University of Colorado, where he played for the Colorado Buffaloes football team from 2006 to 2010.
The New England Patriots made Solder the second offensive tackle chosen in the 2011 NFL Draft (after Tyron Smith) when they drafted him 17th overall, with the pick they received from the Oakland Raiders in a 2009 trade for Richard Seymour.
Solder signed a contract on Aug. 4, 2011; per the new CBA, it was a 4-year deal worth $8.54 million including a $4.7 million signing bonus.
On March 15, 2018, Solder signed a 4-year, $62 million contract with the New York Giants with $35 million guaranteed, making him the highest-paid offensive lineman in the league at the time.
On July 31, 2020, Solder announced he would opt out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Find the data at osdbsports.com
