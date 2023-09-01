Melony Franchini has spent the past three years far from her home and family in Buena Vista: living in Turkey.
Though she moved to the valley in 2022 to be closer to her family, she’s now back in Turkey to work with a local non-profit and bring supplies to earthquake victims. Franchini was first inspired to come to Turkey as a child when she looked at photos of the Hagia Sophia in a world atlas.
“As a language instructor, to only learn one language didn’t make sense,” she said. “I like the history, I like the people, I like the food. There was never really a question. I knew I was going to Turkey.”
The country is still recovering from the earthquakes earlier this year.
“It’s changed a lot,” Franchini said. “There are hundreds of thousands of displaced Turkish people, there are also millions of refugees, both Syrian and from Afghanistan. The lira has continued to decline. … I love being back, but it’s difficult to watch a country and people you know struggling, and I wish I could do more.”
Franchini was joined in Turkey by her friend Sara Underwood, whom she met while teaching English in South Korea.
“I had lived in Turkey for about three years and I speak Turkish,” Franchini said. “We didn’t have a lot of money but we still wanted to go somewhere, so I said, ‘Well, why not go back to Turkey?’”
Franchini asked her friends for suggestions, and she eventually a nonprofit organization that offers multiple programs for underprivileged Turkish women and Syrian refugees.
“Their main one is textile arts, so they teach women how to sew and construct clothing,” she said. “On top of that, they have other programs, and they have a cultural understanding and learning (program) because this is a huge melting pot. The new classes they’re trying to create are based around entrepreneurship.”
Moving abroad to work with nonprofits is not a decision to be taken lightly. Franchini advises finding an organization that already has its feet on the ground.
“If you just show up, you won’t be helping as efficiently as you had hoped,” she said. “Find a culture or a country or the people that you’re drawn to, or a cause. If it’s education, construction, whatever it is, find something that appeals to you. You can search online and find places to donate, even if it’s smaller organizations.”
Underwood encourages deep research into organizations, as well.
“Some of them aren’t as helpful as people think they are, so it’s really good to do your research,” she said.
“Whenever you go to another country, especially if you’re going to live there,” Franchini said, “You’re not there to change the culture or change everything. The way they live their life, the way they structure their society, you just have to roll with it.”
Both Franchini and Underwood are glad to be on the ground and doing their work face-to-face.
“I’m excited to build that long-term relationship with them,” Franchini said. “Having contact, human-to-human versus screen-to-screen, there’s something really special about it.”
Franchini also suggested a reliable, Turkish non-profit for donations to earthquake recovery for those interested: https://ahbap.org/
