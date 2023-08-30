BV Racing tackled their first race of the season at the Leadville CMC Campus, taking 7th out of 19 teams in Division 3 (13 riders or less).
This year’s BV Racing team is small but mighty this season, with six seniors, one sophomore and three freshmen. Depending on the category, racers ran anywhere from 6 to 18 miles.
Four regions were represented at the race: Piedra, Platte, Yampa and Crystal. BV Racing falls in the Piedra region, and there were 29 teams represented.
“Lindsey Trenkle had a phenomenal first-ever Varsity Girls race,” BV Racing coach Taf McMurry said. “She is only the 2nd varsity girl BV Racing has had in the history of the team. Jacob Young, also Varsity, finished mid-pack in a very fast and competitive field.”
The weekend also brought weather challenges shared by other athletic events.
“Racing at 10,000 feet can bring weather challenges, and yesterday was exactly that,” McMurry said. “Rain and lightning threw us curve balls all day, with numerous lightning delays, course evacuations and schedule changes. The Colorado League Race Crew did an excellent job of keeping riders and spectators safe, communicating changes and doing their best to get racers on course.”
The team’s age range has also brought leadership opportunities for younger riders.
“We have a great bunch of seniors who have been with the team for 4 years, they are considered ‘legacy’ riders,” McMurry said. “We are happy to have their experience and leadership for you new, young riders to draw from. The four underclassmen will have many opportunities to gain strength and skills as the season progresses and as they gain more experience.”
Race #2 will be held at CMC Glenwood Springs on Sept. 9, and the team plans to head over early to pre-ride the course, set up camp and have a team dinner. McMurry expects riders to continue growing as the season continues and early-race nerves fade.
“Now that we have race #1 behind us, nerves will settle and now riders will know where they need to put in the work to meet their goals,” she said.
The team also had seven alumni join them at the race: Ace and Owen England, Jesse and Riley Young, Zharia Heinitz, Hannah Volpe and Joe Meakim.
“The support and love for this sport runs deep and stays with these athletes the rest of their lives,” McMurry said.
