Around 330 parcel lockers arrived at the Buena Vista Post Office last week, to be installed in the coming months.
Postmaster James Wood said they plan to fit as many as possible inside the post office, with the rest outside on the west side of the building.
“When we do this, it’s really to improve customer service,” said James Boxrud, Postal Service communications specialist. “It reduces the wait time in line, and customers have 24-hour access (to packages). It just makes it more convenient.”
Though there is no date set for their installation, Boxrud expects them to finish the work soon.
“There are a lot of hands in the pot to complete that process,” he said.
