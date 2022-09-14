Here are the top items of the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting on Sept. 7:
The commission approved an amendment to the Unified Development Code that clarifies the requirements for setback encroachments.
These encroachment issues come mostly from lots that are 25 feet wide or less and are the results of home designs that include basements or are designed for sustainability and energy efficiency.
The update will allow mechanical equipment in the set backs.
The commission were presented a new revised 2022 3-mile plan.
The plan details the town’s intent for the use of land within 3 miles of town in unincorporated Chaffee County.
