Here are four things to know from the Buena Vista board of trustees meeting Aug. 23:
1 The board approved the contract agreement for new town administrator Lisa Parnell-Rowe. Parnell-Rowe will be taking over town administration duties from Phillip Puckett, town administrator for the past 5 years.
Parnell-Rowe was most recently the city planner for Woodland Park, prior to that the town administrator/clerk/ treasurer for Creighton, Neb., and the development services director for Hastings, Neb.
Rowe was chosen as a finalist from among the 10 applications to the position submitted to the search committee for a new town administrator.
Puckett completed the evening by fulfilling the duties of town administrator one last time, ending his staff report with photographs taken during his time in the position.
2 The board also agreed to change the living distance requirements for town administrator for a minimum of 6 months, allowing Parnell-Rowe to find a house within the time period. Previously the municipal code did not take into account the time required to find a new home for incoming residents of the valley especially with the current housing crisis.
To allow this breach of the code the town made two changes, the first was to the municipal code allowing the board of trustees to waive the requirement at their discretion. The second change was to Parnell-Rowe’s agreement contract, stating that the requirement to live within a 15-minute drive of town hall and within 15 miles of town hall was waived for 6 months.
The board agreed on both unanimously.
3 The board approved a loan agreement with Colorado Water Resources and Power Development Authority. The loan will be used for the costs associated with expanding the town’s existing water treatment facility and for installing the new infiltration gallery.
The loan will be 100% forgiven at the time of the loan closing and will not constitute a multi-fiscal year obligation.
“It’s not really a loan, more like a grant,” Puckett said.
4 Town staff demonstrated the use of a new tool for case-specific water demand calculation.
The tool was created by Wright Water Engineers for the purpose of calculating well depletions and higher demand commercial/mixed use spaces.
The tool is an Excel spreadsheet that translates commercial and multi-use spaces into acres per foot to determine the payable fee for water usage in those situations.
