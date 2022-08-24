New town administrator Lisa Parnell-Rowe and departing town administrator Phillip Puckett

New town administrator Lisa Parnell-Rowe and departing town administrator Phillip Puckett pose for a picture after the board of trustees meeting Aug. 23. Puckett will assume town finance director duties after 5 years as administrator.

 Michael A. Rodriguez

Here are four things to know from the Buena Vista board of trustees meeting Aug. 23:

1 The board approved the contract agreement for new town administrator Lisa Parnell-Rowe. Parnell-Rowe will be taking over town administration duties from Phillip Puckett, town administrator for the past 5 years.

