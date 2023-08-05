Buena Vista Heritage found a WWII-era art piece when cleaning their basement last spring. Though it was damaged, Taimur Mahmood enanced and restored it for the museum. Now that it has been restored, BV Heritage is asking if anyone has any knowlege of the work.
“It is WWII-era, as can be determined by the army uniform and the dress and hat on the woman,” said Suzy Kelly. “There was no identification on the back of it.”
Call Lisa Wagner, Museum, at 719-207-2254 or Suzy Kelly at 719-221-9571 with information.
