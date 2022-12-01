Dr. Matthew Allen

Dr. Allen

 Courtesy photo

Buena Vista-based health tech startup DifferentKind announced last week that it has been awarded a $250,000 grant from the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade’s Advanced Industries Accelerator grant program.

DifferentKind, a data-driven technology solution to measure and improve patient outcomes in dental offices, was founded in 2021 by Dr. Matthew Allen, DDS, and Dr. Carolyn Brown, DDS, MA.

