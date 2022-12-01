Buena Vista-based health tech startup DifferentKind announced last week that it has been awarded a $250,000 grant from the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade’s Advanced Industries Accelerator grant program.
DifferentKind, a data-driven technology solution to measure and improve patient outcomes in dental offices, was founded in 2021 by Dr. Matthew Allen, DDS, and Dr. Carolyn Brown, DDS, MA.
“We’re incredibly proud to receive this grant. It will help us continue to grow as we seek to help dental professionals, patients and dental insurers in improving oral health outcomes and experiences,” said Allen, CEO and co-founder. “As a rural digital health company, we’re excited to continue showing that innovation can happen anywhere, especially with the incredible support of a local ecosystem like ours. We know we can be an exceptional creator of opportunity for Chaffee County and a model for our state’s small communities.”
DifferentKind also announced an additional $155,000 investment from Ark_Angels, a network of local angel investors in Chaffee County. The company is also supported by investors from the Greater Colorado Venture Fund. Ark_Angels, organized by the Chaffee County Economic Development Corporation, invests in promising local companies, supporting year-round job creation and a more diversified economy that is less reliant on tourism.
“Backing great, growing companies like DifferentKind with capital from local investors is central to our efforts to create a thriving year-round economy in Chaffee County,” said Chaffee County EDC executive director Jake Rishavy. “We congratulate Matt and his team on these two significant new funding sources and commend our local investors for their support. We are eager to continue advocating for the local growth of DifferentKind and other promising startup companies.”
The Early-Stage Capital and Retention grant supports businesses commercializing new and disruptive technologies created or manufactured in Colorado, helping promote the growth and sustainability of advanced industries across the state by driving this vital part of the Colorado economy forward.
With new funding, DifferentKind is seeking to immediately fill a local software engineer position. The job description can be found online at www.DifferentKind.com
Interested local companies seeking similar investment are encouraged to apply to the Central Mountain Ascent Accelerator program by visiting the Chaffee CDE online at www.drivenbynature.co.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.