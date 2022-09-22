The BV Citizens for a Better Post Office approached the town of Buena Vista’s board of trustees to back a letter that will be sent to Colorado U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet.
BV citizens for a Better Post Office have been in a 6-year battle with the U.S. Postal Service trying to get the town of Buena Vista free mail delivery.
“This marks 6 years now that we have been actively fighting with the post office at various levels to get free home delivery,” Grace Garret of BV Citizens for a Better Post Office said at the meeting.
In July, the group held a protest of the postal service in front of the post office, garnering the attention of local newspapers in the valley and Denver news station CBS Colorado.
The letter that will be sent to the senator will have attached an essay stating each of the codes the U.S postal service is breaking, what the codes mean and how they are breaking them.
These include U.S code title 39 Section 101 (b) and (d), Mailing Standards of the United States Postal Service, Domestic Manual 508.4.6 and the postal services own Universal Service Obligation.
“We are asking the town of Buena Vista to support this letter. We are also asking the commissioners of Chaffee County to endorse this letter,” Garret said.
BV trustees agreed to support the letter at the end of their Sept. 13 meeting. Grace Garret talked to the board during their open public comment with Mary Ann Uzelac, the leader of BV Citizens for a Better Post Office, who attended the meeting in support of the group’s cause and to hear the response of the trustees.
“Besides suing these people, we don’t know what else to do. We know that there are many people here who can’t afford the exorbitant rates, rates which have gone from $64 to $166 dollars in 2 years which equates to about $300,000 a year,” Garret said. “My close guesstimate is the town has paid north of $5.6 million since the survey happened and it became mandatory that we paid for P.O. boxes.”
Mayor Libby Fay will sign the letter presented to the board, which will then be sent to Sen. Bennet’s office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.