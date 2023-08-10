BV E-Bikes is now a certified retailer for the Colorado Energy Office e-bike rebate program. The program will open applications for one week each month, then randomly select applicants after the week closes.
“You have to income qualify to apply for the vouchers,” BV E-bikes owner Nancy Fox said. “There are two levels. One is low income, and one is moderate income. If you fall within one of those two ranges, you're allowed to apply. About a week after the application, if you've been accepted, they'll send you a voucher and you can start using them at the end of this month.”
The income brackets are based on the area median income rates for each county, which are available on the CEO website. To meet the income qualifications for the low-income rebate, your household income must be below 80% of the AMI. To meet the income qualifications for the moderate-income rebate, your household income must be between 80% - 100% of the AMI. Proof of income will be required as part of the application.
The low-income voucher starts at $1,100, with additional incentives for equipment like helmets and locks ($100), cargo bikes ($300) and adaptive e-bikes ($250). The moderate-income voucher covers $500, with the same additional incentives.
Fox said that while there are only 2000 vouchers each round, interested applicants can reapply for the lottery.
“They're gonna do this every month, they say, through February,” she said. “If you don't get a voucher in August, you have to reapply in September. You have, I think, up to 60 days to use the voucher.”
The August application window opens Wednesday, August 16, at 9:00 a.m. CEO will announce and open additional application rounds each month until funding is expended. Starting April 1, 2024, all Coloradans, regardless of income, will also be eligible for a $450 discount on an e-bike purchased from an authorized retailer.
Fox encouraged Chaffee residents to apply for the vouchers.
“I want people in rural Colorado to get some of these and not just in the city,” she said. “Because we offer affordable bikes anyway, they have a better chance, if they get a voucher, of not paying a lot of money for a bike. … We’ve got plenty of bikes for sale.”
BV E-bikes is currently the only participating e-bike retailer in Chaffee County. To learn more about the rebate program, visit https://energyoffice.colorado.gov/ebike-rebates.
