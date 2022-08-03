Buena Vista Recreation was awarded a Safe Routes to Schools grant in 2015 allowing them to buy 24 bikes and a storage shed at Avery-Parsons Elementary School.
With these resources, BV Recreation formed the Buena Vista Bike Library that loaned out bikes to community members.
This grant also allowed them to hire on a part-time bike librarian, equipment, and trail maps.
The grant expired in 2017 and due to infrequent bike loans, BV Rec was unable to expand the program. This also meant that the bike program was unable to be properly maintained without a dedicated bike librarian.
“In 2020, we checked out most of the bikes in the library during the beginning of COVID-19 to help kids get outside and stay active during that time,” recreation supervisor Shane Basford said. “By the end 2020, 22 of the bikes had been returned to BV Rec.”
Since then the bikes have been used in the Buena Vista Recreation Information Center’s programs such as the Youth Mountain Bike Skills Camp.
After a department meeting in 2022, BV Recreation decided to dissolve the Buena Vista Bike Library.
“Earlier this year, our staff determined that we do not have the capacity to loan out and maintain the bikes if they were given out on a regular basis,” Basford said.
“GARNA has been leading an effort to create a Chaffee County Gear Library, and we are hopeful some of our bikes can be used for that purpose once the library is operational.”
Buena Vista Recreation will retain 10 of the bikes for personal use for its event programming while the rest will be handed over to GARNA once their bike library program has been organized.
