When Buena Vista author John DiGirolamo was gathering stories for a book about small-town law enforcement, he talked with a local police officer at Brown Dog Coffee on U.S. 24.
“I asked him, ‘What would you do if you won the lottery?’” DiGirolamo said. The surprising answer: “I’d hunt down human traffickers.”
That comment stuck in DiGirolamo’s mind well after his “It’s Not About the Badge” was published in 2021. Human trafficking, he said, was an under-the-radar problem that your average person understands only superficially. “I figured there was a lot more there.”
The retired CPA embarked on a journey last summer into the underworld of human trafficking. He logged hundreds of hours of interviews getting to understand what the Center for Homeland Security and Defense says is the second-largest criminal industry in the world (the first is drugs) and the fastest growing.
DiGirolamo’s new book, “It’s Not About the Sex,” was published June 13. It tells the harrowing stories of human trafficking through different perspectives:
Jenelle, a passionate advocate for sexually exploited minors, who tells the story of a high school student in an affluent Denver suburb who was recruited and groomed for sex work through social media.
Ronald, a law enforcement officer on a federal task force, provides an insider’s view into the sex-trafficking underworld and how criminals are brought to justice.
Angela, whose grandfather raped and “sold” her to fellow pedophiles starting at age 5. Now 53 years old, Angela’s story is one of survival, perseverance and healing.
Jessica, a former church youth director who spiraled into sex work, pornography and running a brothel after being raped in an Estes Park parking lot. She reveals her journey of redemption, recovery and escape from “the bottom of the sin barrel.”
Breahannah, who shares her story of being rescued from a major sex-trafficking ring in Denver. In her first-person essay, Breahannah sums up much of what DiGirolamo was hoping to get across in his book:
“Many believe that human trafficking is something that happens in big cities or on our borders,” Breahannah wrote. “The victims are most likely to be someone in your very own family. From the beautiful suburbs to small country towns, it is happening right under our noses. It needs to be addressed, and awareness needs to be out there. My story is just one of many hundreds and even thousands.”
DiGirolamo said that although Chaffee County is home to small, low-crime communities, he learned from law enforcement that U.S. 285 is a “big drug thoroughfare, and trafficking is a part of that.”
“We’re not immune,” said Beth Ritchie, director of the nonprofit organizations BV Hope and Haven for Hope. BV Hope is dedicated to human trafficking prevention through education. Haven for Hope aims to establish long-term housing for survivors of human trafficking. Both are headquartered in Buena Vista.
“Everyone needs to read this book,” Ritchie wrote in a testimonial for “It’s Not About the Sex.” “Human traffickers are truly hunting their prey, the innocent and the desperate. Educating ourselves and others is the only way we will stop them and make our communities safer.”
Ritchie helped DiGirolamo connect with some of the sources in his book, and in the process, the two became collaborators in the cause against trafficking. A major part of that collaboration involves reaching out to parents and loved ones to help them understand the warning signs and how to get help. Along with public presentations, DiGirolamo’s book ends with an extensive chapter of resources titled “What can I do?”
While DiGirolamo is concentrating now on connecting with readers and spreading the message to parents about human trafficking, he already has his sights set on his next book. Informed by what he learned about trafficking, he next wants to focus on stories of people confronting evil. One source is lined up: a police officer who poses as an underage teen to catch pedophiles.
It shouldn’t surprise anyone who knows him that law enforcement is a theme in DiGirolamo’s two “It’s Not About …” books. His daughter Megan Mitchell is the Buena Vista school resource officer; she shares a story in “It’s Not About the Badge.” DiGirolamo’s other daughter, Nicole Miller, is a teacher in Washington.
He calls his work “creative nonfiction” and says working with factual matter “feeds into my literary strength.”
“When I was 21 I wanted to be the next John Grisham,” he said. When that didn’t pan out, and marriage, mortgage and kids became his life, he decided it was time to put the accounting degree to use. But the writing bug didn’t go away, and he credits his accountant’s skills as an asset in organizing and presenting his material.
DiGirolamo’s books are available on Amazon. Signed copies of “It’s Not About the Sex” are available for purchase on his website, itisnotabout.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.