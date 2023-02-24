During its Feb. 14 meeting, the Buena Vista board of trustees unanimously approved a Water Allocation Policy that creates a framework and buckets, or categories, into which water is allocated for development.
In his presentation, planning director Joseph Teipel reviewed the water dashboard provided to the board Jan. 24, that showed a total number of allocable SFEs (single family equivalent) of 478.3.
The Jan. 10 water report provided by the Public Works Director shares data demonstrating a gain of 355 SFEs (at 293 gallons per day) since June of 2021; this is in addition to unaccounted water of 13%, compared to the average of 24% highlighted in the 2021 WRMP.
With peak-day demand at 830 gpd, these two data combine to create an additional 125 SFEs, allowing the total allocable SFEs established by the draft policy to be 603.3.
However, trustees asked Teipel to remove the extra 125 SFEs from the final calculations as they didn’t want to rely on them. Trustee Gina Lucrezi said she felt it wasn’t a large enough window to provide accurate trend data.
“I wanna be way more conservative about this stuff,” she said. “What happens if we get it wrong?”
After removing the 125 extra SFEs, Teipel presented the numbers based on the original 478.3 SFEs. The policy allocates water into eight categories of SFEs as follows:
• Emergency Use: 47.3
• Infill: 90
• Carbonate Street Development: 36
• Economic Development: 40
• Public, Nonprofit or Institutional Facilities: 20
• Multi-Family Rental Housing: 65
• Affordable, Attainable and Workforce Housing: 75
• General Development: 105
The trustees had also previously been scheduled to hold a public hearing relating to a water dedication ordinance, but the hearing was canceled as, according to Teipel, P&Z’s recommendation to deny the ordinance gave the staff enough pause that they did not bring it forward for a public hearing.
Per Teipel, the ordinance provided a 3-year expiration on water dedication reservations and an 18-month expiration on building permit water reservations. The board agreed they wanted more time to review a potential ordinance before completely taking it off the table.
There was a widely shared sentiment that they wanted to explore the ordinance more to ensure all bases were covered and ensure the town’s water policies had teeth.
Due to the timelines of public noticing, town staff would need a few months to properly notice the public before bringing the new ordinance forward. Teipel suggested the trustees adopt the policy and give his department time to come up with an ordinance.
The water allocation policy is also flexible for future updates and amendments. At any of the identified trigger points, the board will hold a work session to discuss the trigger type and rationale and will provide the staff direction for drafting amendments to the policy.
At the work session staff will present data that the board may use to provide direction on how or if to amend the policy. Staff will then draft policy amendments and publish the full draft form for public comment for a minimum of 3 weeks.
Staff will compile submitted comments together with the final draft policy to be considered in a noticed public hearing before the board of trustees.
“This is a great starting point,” said Trustee Mark Jenkins. “It’s not going to be perfect, but at least we have something in place.”
Triggers for reviewing and amending or updating this policy include the acquisition of new usable water rights, or the point in time in which currently held water rights become available for use; a community-level emergency or disaster which requires the permanent use of more than 50% of the Emergency Use category SFEs; the completion and adoption of a new long-range (5+ years) plan; the balance of available SFEs in any one of the categories above being reduced to 10 or fewer SFEs while the General Development category is also below 10 SFE; and the availability of new town-controlled funding sources that may provide subsidy for development in any one of the above categories or annually at a meeting of the board of trustees in March.
Trustee Peter Hylton-Hinga said he appreciated the annual review and the new policy will help developers be more aware of water requirements.
“The plus side is that it enforces a conversation about water,” Hylton-Hinga said. “I know we talk about it a lot, but I talked to someone in town about the 280 (SFEs remaining after bucket allocations) and they had no idea. My understanding is that a lot of developers had no idea, and I think an annual review kind of forces that conversation, at least.”
The board voted to approve the water policy to have a system in place, with plans to review a water dedication ordinance in the future.
Additional water policy information, as well as documents and background, can be found at https://my-bv.com/water-planning
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.