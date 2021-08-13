The town of Buena Vista recently created and is poised to fill the position of planning director.
Effective Sept. 1, Joseph Teipel, the former executive director of the Chaffee County Community Foundation, will step into the role.
“Joseph has led the organization to become an essential part of the Chaffee County fabric. We are appreciative of his leadership and look forward to a new chapter in the organization’s growth,” said CCCF board chair Ed Cooper in an Aug. 4 press release.
“It’s been an incredible position to have and an incredible organization to work with,” said Teipel.
“The CCCF is pretty new, only about 3-years-old right now. It was really a time of focusing on not only building the organization but immediately jumping into COVID response with our emergency response fund and taking a creative stance on housing with Jane’s Place,” he said.
Teipel had been executive director of CCCF since mid-2019.
According to the press release, key accomplishments of CCCF in the past two years include establishing and activating the Emergency Response Fund to raise more than $1 million for hundreds of Chaffee households, nonprofits and small businesses; partnering with the town of Buena Vista, the City of Salida, and Sangre de Cristo Electric Association to streamline and make more consistent their community grant programs; designing and building two critical nonprofit support programs – VIAChaffee.org and ChaffeeCOMMONS; and catalyzing the design, fundraising and entitlement of the forthcoming housing development known as Jane’s Place.
Teipel’s new position with the town was first proposed by town administrator Phillip Puckett in late May. The job description and request for applications was issued in early June.
Buena Vista’s rapid and accelerated growth in recent years led to the creation of the position.
BV special projects manager Joel Benson said that the demands on the town’s planning department were becoming too great. He noted that the town previously had a community development director and had been using a consulting firm to meet all the planning needs that have attended the town’s growth.
“We know that one person cannot do all of this,” said Benson.
Benson and Teipel said that helping people through permitting processes and staying on top of developments in progress would remain the purview of principal planner Mark Doering.
They said the director position will be focused on future, long-term planning and questions of comprehensive planning.
According to the job description the director will direct the planning department through administrative and supervisory work and serve as BV’s principal representative in coordinating with Chaffee County on building, zoning and land use matters, among other responsibilities.
“The top priority for me is starting to really get to know and work with my team. And be a solid team member to and with them,” said Teipel.
“As far as priorities for town, there are a variety of really pressing opportunities and challenges—housing being one of them, water and water infrastructure be another—helping to think through coming developments and their impact on transportation and way of life, quality of life here. All those pieces are going to be the meat and potatoes of the position,” he said.
“I was born and raised here in BV and I couldn’t be more honored and excited to continue to focus on my hometown.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.