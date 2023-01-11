After more than 23 texts in 2 months reporting various mechanical, space and route issues for CDOT’s Bustang Outrider program, riders in Chaffee County, Crested Butte and even Denver have found themselves without transit.
The route running from Crested Butte to Denver (passing through Salida and Buena Vista) is one of the only public transit options available to get to Denver.
Kate Garwood, chair of both the Chaffee Shuttle board and the county’s transportation advisory board, said the Chaffee Shuttle works closely to plan transit services with CDOT and Bustang Outrider through weekly meetings and other communications. The TAB offers guidance and assistance as appropriate. The Chaffee Shuttle is a nonprofit organization working toward improving operations of the Bustang for Chaffee residents.
“Chaffee Shuttle has collaborated with the Bustang Outrider program for several years now, so that we can provide greater transit connections for the folks in our area who are trying to reach locations outside the county,” she said. “We understand that rural communities depend on the few transit routes we have in our area for work, accessing medical services, family visits and traveling to places like Denver or Pueblo.”
CDOT contracts with two vendors to deliver those services in Chaffee’s Transportation Planning Region: SRDA and Alpine Express.
“Alpine Express started this route in 2018 after an RFP process,” explained Jeff Prillwitz, project manager for the Bustang Outrider. “The previous operator was not private. They received their funding through CDOT. They had no facility in Gunnison and parked their bus unsecured at the Econo Lodge.”
SRDA and Alpine Express are contracted under a 5311(f) Federal Transit Administration Grant, funds required to be used for inter-city rural transit.
According to CDOT, Alpine Express also operates the Telluride to Grand Junction route, all service for the Gunnison Valley RTA and San Miguel County’s transit, local transit not managed by CDOT. All Bustang Outrider routes are privately operated under the 5311(f) grant program for CDOT.
“To my knowledge, no other public transit options besides Bustang Outrider are available to our county residents who need to travel to Denver,” she said. “At Chaffee Shuttle, we do our best to support Bustang, especially when their passengers are using a route that temporarily goes out of service.”
However, because the Chaffee Shuttle is a smaller, more localized nonprofit, they don’t have the capacity to accommodate the destinations or passenger volume usually serviced by Bustang.
“Chaffee Shuttle is eager and willing to support strategic actions that improve transit options in Chaffee County,” Garwood said. “We have a real need here to connect our residents with key services and destinations so that they can get to work and medical appointments, go grocery shopping, meet with friends, connect to Bustang services, etc.”
One frustration is a lack of seating when buses arrive. As public transportation, Bustang cannot provide reservations.
Chaffee County Commissioner Keith Baker has also been working to communicate with CDOT to improve services and make information a bit more accessible. One difficulty he pointed to is the lack of large diesel mechanics in the area, meaning repairing and maintaining the large buses can take more effort.
“Equipment availability is among the challenges and consequently all of that has led to a lot of system reliability issues,” he said.
Mechanical issues have been a frequent cause of cancellations and delays in Outrider text updates, which themselves are not consistent.
One person commented on the Bustang page that they waited at Union Station for hours before learning the bus had been canceled.
“There haven’t been adequate communications down to the station to let people know things like that,” he said.
“It’s time to really elevate things and go to the director level and the division director level,” Baker said. “We’re not gonna go straight to the CDOT director, but the transit rail director and a couple of others who will bite at the apple first and make sure they understand that this has county commissioner interest and visibility.
“The response, in terms of what I’ve seen, and the performance has been unsatisfactory,” he said, “and it’s not meeting our riders’ needs and the public’s needs.”
The Chaffee Shuttle, Baker said, has also been pressured into stepping in as a backup for Bustang.
“That’s not satisfactory. That’s just not right. We’re not financed for it. It’s not part of the county, it’s an independent operation. … It’s not part of their strategic or operational plan to actually operate and provide the service that the service the Bustang Outrider is providing. They cooperate and support in other ways, but it’s not in their job description to cover for the Bustang.”
While there is often a focus on serving the Front Range and I-70 for transit funding, Baker said he is one of few advocates for ramping up rural transit opportunities.
“I keep emphasizing to them that politically I understand. You’ve gotta get the urban areas to vote for something,” he said, “but transit is a rural issue.”
One of the major drivers for rural transit and the Chaffee Shuttle has been medical treatment access.
Before dialysis was offered at HRRMC, those who needed the treatment had to travel across the valley for care. Additionally, local seniors who need to travel for medical appointments have found themselves stuck.
Garwood understands that rural transit often presents more difficulties than in suburban or urban areas.
“The distances between service locations are much greater,” she said. “As an example, it might be 10 miles to a medical service in a suburban area; whereas in a rural region, the distance is often 25–150 miles.”
The federal government also recognizes that access to reliable public transportation is a key driver in both individual and community health.
The National Center for Mobility Management says that transportation is not only “a critical social determinant of health, but it also impacts almost every other social determinant by either providing or hindering access to those services or destinations.”
Garwood said the Chaffee Shuttle board provided some guidance to Commissioner Baker to include in his letter to CDOT about these recent issues.
“In all transit operations, it’s important to ensure clear, consistent communications with passengers when any schedule disruptions arise, and to have backup plans in place when issues occur in day-to-day service operations,” she said.
Garwood is optimistic the situation can be improved as they continue to connect with CDOT.
“It’s encouraging to see everyone coming together to work toward helpful solutions,” she said. “Hopefully, we’ll soon see the Bustang Outrider service reliably back on track so our residents can benefit from these services again.”
“We coordinate with local governments extensively and we are taking several steps to improve service on the routes mentioned,” Prillwitz said.
For questions and to share comments, Garwood suggests visiting CDOT’s Bustang Outrider Facebook page or calling the toll-free customer service number: 800-900-3011.
Additional Outrider customer service phone lines are broken down by route and can be found at ridebustang.com/contact-intercity-bus-services
“The voices of our residents are extremely important regarding any and all local issues, and they should reach out to CDOT through a variety of ways,” she said.
The role of the transportation advisory board is to plan and advise the Chaffee County Board of Commissioners about all transportation modes in Chaffee County to include roads, trails, pedestrian walkways, bicycle trails, bus and rail transit, airports, freight and telecommunications. For more information, visitchaffeecounty.org/Board---TAB
