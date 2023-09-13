Small businesses in Colorado affected by the sinkhole and road closure on CO Hwy 133 this year are eligible for low-interest federal disaster loans for working capital.
The closure ran from May 2 to June 19, 2023. SBA acted under its authority to declare a disaster following a request from Gov. Jared Polis on July 24.
The disaster declaration makes SBA assistance available in Chaffee, Delta, Eagle, Hinsdale, Garfield, Gunnison, Mesa, Montrose, Ouray, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt and Saguache counties in Colorado and Grand and Uintah counties in Utah.
“SBA’s mission-driven team stands ready to help Colorado’s small businesses impacted by the
Colorado Highway 133 sinkhole and road closure,” said U.S. SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman. “We’re committed to providing federal disaster loans swiftly and efficiently, with a customer-centric approach to help these businesses.”
“Small nonfarm businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture, and most private nonprofit organizations of any size may qualify for Economic Injury Disaster Loans of up to $2 million to help meet financial obligations and operating expenses which could have been met had the disaster not occurred,” said Director Tanya N. Garfield of SBA’s Disaster Field Operations Center-West.
Eligibility is based on the financial impact of the disaster only and not on any actual property damage. The West Central Small Business Development Center offers free, personalized counseling to help affected businesses. Contact Nancy Murphy by emailing nancy@region10.net, calling (970) 765-3130, or visiting the SBDC office at 145 S. Cascade Ave., Montrose, CO 81401. Office hours are Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 8:30 a.m. until noon. Visitors are encouraged to call first for an appointment.
Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information and download applications at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance. Those who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability can dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services. Mail completed applications to the U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.
The deadline to apply for economic injury is April 25, 2024.
