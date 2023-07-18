The value of working with a local broker

Your home is likely the biggest investment that you’ll make in your lifetime. That being said, it’s crucial to have the right real estate guidance when navigating the ebbs and flows of the ever changing housing market.
Julie Kersting at First Colorado Land Office - Buena Vista has been providing exceptional real estate services in Chaffee County, Colorado since 2001. Julie provides real estate expertise and knowledge of the Buena Vista area.
“We work very hard to build relationships with our clients which enable us to find the right property and resources for each buyer,” Julie Kersting, Managing Broker at First Colorado Land Office - Buena Vista, said. “Having a personal relationship with each client is key to understanding what exactly the goal is and what tools are needed to achieve the goal.”
Julie’s success over the last 22 years and counting is a testament of her dedication to the community she serves. She keeps up with the current real estate trends and resources while also serving on committees within the Colorado real estate profession. Julie focuses on engaging with the most updated education to empower her practice and best assist her clients.
The benefits of working with a local broker are countless. “Utilizing the knowledge, availability and experience of a local broker is one of the most important decisions an individual can make in the early stages of any real estate purchase - having access to local resources as well as the little details specific to this area make a move or transition significantly less stressful.” Kersting said. “Having a multitude of creative ideas, local experience and resources to tap into, as well as unique properties and opportunities which may not be readily evident or available through traditional avenues.”
Throughout both Julie and First Colorado Land Office’s years in business, they’ve focused on returning their success back to the community through sponsorships, donations and volunteer opportunities.
Being focused on Buena Vista and surrounding areas, Kersting describes the area as a “very sweet town with friendly people, beautiful views and terrific opportunities to be outside.” Chaffee County is known as “The Heart of the Rockies,” where the sun shines more than 300 days a year.
Whether you’re looking for a full time home, a vacation getaway, or a place for your critters to roam, Julie is available to help.
Julie wants to see you succeed and find that dream home, and is ready for the conversation about strategy, timing, pricing and motivation to help you build a stronger position and an offer that you’ll be happy with.
Trust is an essential part of your real estate relationship, specifically having an advisor that you can easily talk to and know that they’ll answer the hard questions you may have.
With the stress that can be present when buying or selling, it’s important to have an expert on the area, as well as an advocate for you. The combination will ultimately bring you the most rewarding outcome. Julie Kersting wants to make your Buena Vista real estate journey as simple as possible with the outcome you deserve.
If you’re looking to buy or sell a home and don’t know where to start, call Julie Kersting at (719) 395 - 7840 or visit buenavistarealestateforsale.com.
Julie Kersting is part of the Chaffee County Times Preferred Business Sponsor program.
