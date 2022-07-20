Public access to the Arkansas River was interrupted when CR 371 north of Buena Vista was closed Sunday afternoon from No. 5 Rapid to the Otero Pump Station.
An empty rafting bus with the Colorado White Water Rafting Adventure Co. was traveling southbound down the road and pulled over to allow a car heading north to pass.
In the process, the bus’ front right tire slid off the edge of the road, pulling the rest of the bus with it. No injuries were reported.
The bus was stabilized from falling farther off the road by Gunsmoke Towing & Recovery, which took 2 hours to do.
Gunsmoke said it was unable to remove the bus at that time due to the weight of the vehicle and the amount of possible damage without proper equipment.
While the equipment was being acquired for the removal of the bus, the road popular with paddlesports enthusiasts was shutdown to all traffic in order to prevent any further accidents and to keep the bus stabilized.
Gunsmoke retrieved the bus from the road’s edge on Monday, after calling in an additional heavy duty tow truck from Randy’s High Country Towing in Colorado Springs.
The bus removal took two heavy duty trucks each with a pulling power of 23 tons to pull the bus back onto the road without any damage.
At 12:43 p.m., the bus was driven back to the Adventure Company. The company said it was unavailable for a comment Tuesday.
The sheriff’s office and Chaffee County did not respond to multiple requests for information Monday and Tuesday.
The county road was re-opened at 1:45 p.m.
Information was obtained via the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page and from Gunsmoke Towing & Recovery.
(0) comments
