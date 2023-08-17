After a rainy start to Gold Rush Days, Aug. 13 was met with sunny weather and an abundance of excitement along East Main Street as the Buena Vista Pack Burro Race kicked off at 10 a.m.
Eighty runners took off on the 13.1-mile course. An hour and 47 minutes later, two runners and their burros came charging back up East Main Street toward the finish line: Bob Sweeney of Leadville with Yukon and Brian Rawlings of Colorado Springs with Tito. Spectators lining the street cheered in anticipation of who would come in first place.
In the end, Sweeney and Yukon pulled ahead just enough to claim first, Rawlings and Tito taking a very close second.
“For another year, I’m fast enough,” Sweeney said afterward.
Running with Yukon for 6 or 7 years now, Sweeney has also won this race the past 2 years, and Yukon has won it four times.
Though he’d prefer fewer vehicles along the way, Sweeney appreciated the beauty of the course and the fun of running through the tunnels.
“It’s got a fast dirt downhill, and Yukon and Tito just crushed it,” he said. “That made for a fun day. I knew these guys were going to run it hard.”
This was Rawlings’s second run with Tito, the first being in Fairplay’s Burro Days this year. Though he wishes he had won, he’s happy to have fun running with friends and donkeys.
“I know the competition,” Rawlings said. “I knew it’d be tough, and I knew we’d have a tough time coming into the finish because they generally finish pretty well. I thought we had a shot and just came up a nose short.”
About 11 minutes later, Salida resident Tracy Loughlin arrived with Mary Margaret, finishing third overall. As the first female finisher for this race and the ones in Fairplay and Leadville, she won this year’s Triple Crown, an award she and Mary Margaret also won in 2020.
Loughlin knew she couldn’t keep up with her friends Sweeney and Rawlings on the downhill, but she and her four-legged partner did their best regardless.
“The little stretch wasn’t the best, but (Mary Margaret) ran great today,” she said. “She’s wonderful. She’s just the best burro I’ve ever raced with.”
Loughlin was also grateful to the burro’s owner, Lindsey Lighthizer of Black Burro Bikes, for letting her run with Mary Margaret again.
Heading out last and returning for 61st place was 74-year-old Will Lee III of Idaho Springs, alongside 29-year-old burro Bullwinkle – both longtime runners in burro racing.
“In his younger days, (Bullwinkle had) won this race a number of times and won the Triple Crown in one of them,” Lee said.
Seeing as Bullwinkle is getting up in years, Lee expects this could be his last year running. He’s strong and has a lot of energy, Lee stated, despite teeth problems.
“Teeth problems are the major thing that takes older donkeys down. You can’t give them false teeth like me,” he laughed.
Though he missed the 23-mile route that included the Whipple Trail zigzag, Lee enjoyed the course and felt good about his run.
“I always start out last partly because (Bullwinkle) can get so excited, as old as he is, that he’d lose me at the start if he was near the front,” he said. “So I got last, held him back, then let him take off a little bit. Then we started overtaking runners, so today we beat probably about eight or nine of the runners.”
“The Buena Vista Pack Burro Race today has just been amazing,” said race director Brad Wann. “We put out a call to the community for volunteers, and they filled every slot. Very impressed with how everyone stepped up.”
Wann was happy to see runners return with great attitudes and good health. Though there were a few instances of overheating on the course, the runners recovered with the help of volunteers.
Wann was also thrilled to see Gold Rush Days and the Buena Vista Pack Burro Race join together again after so many years separated between East Main Street and McPhelemy Park. He praised Mallory and Jason Brooks for their work in getting the event organized.
“Bringing this back together is the true history, and starting in front of this beautiful museum is exactly where we need to be as part of the history here in Colorado,” Wann said. “It’s absolutely amazing that we were able to coordinate that. That’s not done without really good people who just love and care about the community and the sport, and we were able to bring it all together through everything we’ve been through in the last handful of months. To be honest with you, I love it all.”
Lee was also pleased to see Gold Rush Days vendors and crowds surrounding the burro race.
“It’s fun to see vendors back on the avenue here and being able to run the race through the vendors,” he said. “I think there’s always been worries that wild burros will get into the crowd and cause problems.”
The Sunday crowds, Wann said, were the biggest he’d seen in a long time, a sentiment shared by runners.
“Biggest crowd I’ve ever seen at the start of a donkey race,” he said. “Congratulations, BV. You really put it on.”
