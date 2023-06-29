After the applicant-initiated termination of a competing permit, the Buena Vista Pack Burro Race, run by Brad Wann, will proceed in August.
Wann had previously appealed the town’s rejection of his requested dates and alternatives offered, feeling the Municipal Code policies were inadequate for historical events. His appeal failed, and he continued pursuing a permit through the county.
Though his permit was upheld in the appeal, Gold Rush Burro Race director John Paul LaCroix terminated his permit with the Town of Buena Vista and his application with the county in May.
Wann’s race is set for August.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.