The Bureau of Land Management Rocky Mountain District Fire and Aviation Management Unit will conduct pile burns in nine locations this winter on Royal Gorge Field Office-managed lands in Chaffee, Fremont and Custer counties.
The objective of the pile burns is to remove slash left behind from timber harvests and previous fuels treatments.
Timber harvests and fuels treatments remove beetle-killed timber and other fuels, reducing the risk of future catastrophic wildfires. They also help create various stages of plant succession, which is critical to the health of fire-adapted ecosystems.
The locations of these pile burn projects for winter 2020-2021 include:
• Mount Shavano, 3.5 miles north of U.S. 50, 3.5 miles west of U.S. 285, and 5.5 miles northwest of Poncha Springs.
• Mount Harvard Estates, 5.5 miles north of Buena Vista, ½ mile east of U.S. 24, and immediately north and east of the Mount Harvard Estates subdivision.
• Pinyon Mountain, south of the Acres of Ireland subdivision, ¾ mile south of U.S. 50, and 1.5 miles south of Howard.
• Kerr Gulch, 1.5 miles west of U.S. 50, 3 miles northwest of the Coaldale.• Likely Gulch, south of Texas Creek off Colo. 69 and Road Gulch.
• Hole in the Rock, north of Cañon City, off Fremont CR 11 and east of the High Park Subdivision.
• Whiskey, 6.5 miles southwest of Cripple Creek, south of Fremont CR 11 and west of the High Park Subdivision.
• Tyndall, 3 miles north of Rosita, 7.5 miles east of Westcliffe and south of Colo. 96,
