The deadline for phase 1 applications for the second of two licenses for marijuana sales in the town of Buena Vista closed Monday, March 8, with town having received 21 applications.
Town clerk Paula Barnett said that the last application came in by email at 4:57 p.m., Monday, 3 minutes before the deadline at the end of the business day.
According to an ordinance regulating marijuana businesses in Buena Vista that voters approved last November, two establishments – either medical marijuana, retail or both types in one dual-purpose establishment – are allowed to operate in town limits. One of those spots is already taken by Ascend Cannabis, presently a medical establishment on East Main Street.
That means once all the phase 1 applications have been processed, a random drawing will be held to select one winning applicant out of all those who submitted complete, valid applications.
Barnett said that the town plans to hold the drawing at a meeting of the board of trustees. The plan is that Mayor Duff Lacy will do the drawing himself in full public view, similar to how the order candidates appear on the ballot during town elections for public office is randomly obtained.
The winner of the drawing will move on to phase 2 of the application process.
“We’re now in the stages of where I go through a preliminary review and contact the applicants if they need to supply additional information, because not all of the applications I received are complete. So I’ll send out an email following up with all the applicants listing what they have to supply within 14 days to move on to the final review process. Then we’ll notify those people who did not make it to the final review process, and they can appeal this decision,” Barnett said.
Once the appeals period has passed, the town can move forward with the drawing.
Barnett said that reviewing the applications is “a very labor-intensive process,” as some applications are up to 700 pages in length, including years of income tax information and bank statements.
One of the common elements that many applications lack are fingerprints, she said.
Of the 21 applicants, 8 applied for a retail-only establishment and 13 applied for dual-purpose. Barnett said that, as of last Tuesday, Ascend had not yet applied for a dual-purpose license.
“One of the things with the Phase 2 application is … they have to have a floor plan diagram as well as security lighting,” Barnett said. “That’s one of the things Scott (Embree, Ascend’s owner) and his team have to work through is remodeling that building and updating the floor plan.”
Town administrator Phillip Puckett said that “the key part of phase 2 is going to be the site plan for their store, the security diagram, illustrating how they’re going to lay it all out … It’s really a more detailed demonstration that they fit the distance requirements in the ordinance, but also what they’re doing in the interior as well.”
After completing phase 2, the applicant has 180 days to open as a business, with a one-time, open-ended extension that can be granted by the town administrator if the opening process has been delayed through no fault of their own.
If the applicant can’t meet that deadline, then it’s back to the drawing hat to randomly select another Phase 1 application.
