Buena Vista High School wrestlers Seth Moss, a senior in the 182-pound weight class, and Caleb Camp, a sophomore in the 113-pound weight class, are state champions. The duo won their final matches late Saturday at Ball Arena in Denver.
Buena Vista placed fifth of 55 2A teams at the state tournament with 116 points. Wray High School won the 2A state championship with 167.5 points.
“They wrestled their backsides off,” said coach Jared Todd. “They never gave up on themselves and never gave up on their teammates.”
From the moment the official blew the whistle in the championship match, Camp was aggressive and unrelenting.
His finals opponent, Fowler sophomore Waitley Sharon, was taken down to the mat within the first seconds of the match. Sharon never got back up.
Camp deftly maneuvered his opponent onto his back and held him there to get the fall and his second state championship.
It took him 34 seconds to win.
“Caleb was laser-focused throughout the weekend,” Todd said. “It wasn’t too stressful as a coach.”
“It’s pretty awesome,” said Camp. “Once I get it rolling, I got to keep going.”
After the victory, he ran over to the stands, where he embraced his parents.
“They’ve been there 24/7 through it all,” he said. “They’re the first people I go to.”
On a night when four-time state wrestling champions were honored at Ball Arena, Camp took the second step toward becoming a member of that revered list, having already won a state championship his freshman year.
He said he plans to win a third next year. With a dominant performance at state and 36-3 record this season, he may be the favorite to do so.
For Moss, it was a hard-fought battle from beginning to end. Every match went to the third period.
In the finals, he narrowly beat Wray junior Caeden Bauer by a single point before jumping into the arms of Todd in celebration. It was more than a decade of hard work coming to fruition.
“It’s great to see it pay off finally,” Moss said. He said he had Todd as a coach for 14 years, and despite some difficult times, he trusted the process.
Without the countless sprints and runs up stairs, he might not have had the endurance to outlast Bauer in finals. Todd said, “He had one hell of a run.”
His biggest victory of the tournament came in the semifinals. Moss squared off against Centauri senior Zach Buhr. Moss had lost twice to Buhr earlier this season, once by fall and once by decision.
Todd said they knew what they needed to do to beat Buhr after their previous bouts this season. “We evolved the game plan and kept the belief,” he said.
The changes worked and Friday night in Denver was a different story for Moss. He got off to a strong start and pinned Buhr midway through the third period.
Moss had a losing record as a freshman, but now three years later he is a state champion.
“Seth is a wonderful example of a grinder,” Todd said. “We battle through inconsistencies as we grow and hopefully we get those payoffs, and he sure did.”
From the beginning, the goal for Moss was always to win state.
“You never lower that bar,” said Todd. “You never lower that expectation.”
Both Moss and Camp said “trusting the process” was an important part of their success.
Todd said the process is centered around putting in continuous effort to improve and believing in your conditioning and technique.
“Wrestling’s a rough sport,” he said. “It’s very tough.”
Some of the wrestlers on Buena Vista’s team, including Moss and Camp, have been wrestling for more than a decade.
It takes immense physical and mental strength to continually strive for improvement.
“There’s always going to be issues,” Todd said. “You trust your training and that what you’re doing leads to a good outcome.”
Buena Vista had other top finishers at the tournament. After losing in semifinals, junior Jackson Helmke bounced back to beat Meeker senior Ty Goedert on a 6-4 decision in the 132-pound weight class to win third place.
Junior David Arellano beat Wray freshman Samuel Meisner on a 12-2 major decision to finish third in the 145-pound weight class.
Senior Chris DeLuca lost his first match of the tournament before rattling off five straight victories, including a 7-0 win over Mancos junior Ayden Mathews, to secure third in the 160-pound weight class.
The team was also aided by senior Chris Hutchings scoring 5 points and finishing with a 2-2 record in the 120-pound weight class. Sophomore Abram Durbin contributed 4 points with a 1-2 record in the 220-pound weight class. Sophomore Colton Montoya scored 1 point and had a 1-2 record in the 138-pound weight class.
Todd thanked all the wrestlers, families, coaches and school staff, saying “it takes a village, and I like the village we have.”
With the majority of their state team returning next year and many other talented wrestlers waiting in the wings, Buena Vista will look to capitalize on this season’s success and place even higher at the tournament next year. “It’s so fun,” said Todd. “I can’t wait till next year.”
