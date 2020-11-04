The second time was the charm for a measure allowing businesses to sell retail marijuana in Buena Vista, as unofficial results from Nov. 3’s election show that ballot question 2B was approved by BV voters.
According to unofficial results released Tuesday night, 1,110 voted for and 891 voted against it.
The vote signals the town’s approval of a draft amending town code to allow for businesses licensed to sell cannabis to people 21 or older without a medical marijuana card to operate within town limits.
That draft ordinance next goes to the Board of Trustees for final approval.
Ballot question 2A, which amended Buena Vista’s tax code to create a special use tax on retail marijuana sales collected by the town, was approved by BV voters as well, with 1,262 voting in favor and 646, voting against the measure.
With retail cannabis dispensaries located in towns on all sides of Buena Vista, proponents of the measure argued that the town is losing out on sales tax dollars that locals and tourists are spending elsewhere.
Town staff estimated that $125,000 will be brought in per year from the special sales tax alone, based on sales estimates from Salida, which has three stores, and Leadville, which has two.
Adding in other taxes on marijuana that the town would receive from the state, town staff estimated the town would receive more than $250,000 per year in sales tax revenue.
The draft ordinance allows for two marijuana establishments to operate in town: either medical, retail, or dual-purpose.
This new code will also impact the number of allowable medical dispensaries in BV, as the current medical-only code did not place a limit on the number of dispensaries that could open in town.
BV currently has one medical dispensary, Ascend Cannabis, which intends to apply to operate as a retail establishment.
Town administrator Phillip Puckett estimated that, if a second business submitted an application to sell retail cannabis as soon as it was allowed, the business could begin operation within 6 months after passage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.