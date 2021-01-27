Here are three things to take away from the Jan. 26 meeting of the Buena Vista board of trustees:
1 Sara Cassidy, a representative from Colorado Midland & Pacific, stopped in on Tuesday’s Zoom meeting to introduce herself and clear up some misconceptions about CM&P’s lease of the Tennessee Pass Rail Line.
Later in the meeting, the board further discussed the future of trains in the Upper Arkansas Valley, and voted unanimously to submit comment on behalf of the town on the Surface Transportation Board Draft Environmental Impact Statement for the Uinta Basin Railway.
The railway is another project by CM&P that would connect the Uinta Basin in northeastern Utah to the existing railway system.
That the railway company is seeking to build this line at the same time that it makes moves to put the Tennessee Pass Line between Eagle and Fremont counties back into operation after nearly a quarter-century of dormancy quickly fueled speculation that CM&P intended to use the Tennessee Pass line, which follows the Arkansas River from its headwaters through Browns Canyon and the Royal Gorge, to haul crude oil from the oilfields of Utah to refineries on the Gulf Coast.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Cassidy, CM&P’s community liaison, repeated CM&P’s statement that it had no interest in using the Tennessee Pass Line to haul oil.
“I just want to address and confirm that our plan is to work with communities to determine if there are commuter and local freight service needs,” Cassidy said. “And, to be really clear and specific, Colorado Midland has no plan or intention, and really no means, to connect and operate oil trains from outside of the Tennessee Pass line with which we have an agreement.”
With the railway’s liaison representative present, the board took the opportunity to take the discussion beyond the Uinta Basin DEIS to voice its thoughts and concerns about the railway.
Cindie Swisher and Chaffee County Commissioner Keith Baker, who was also present for the discussion, saw promise in the use of the line for commuter travel.
Other trustees were concerned about impacts to the environment and to traffic, given that the rail line crosses town streets in three locations.
2 A document of architectural guidelines two years in the making was approved by trustees Tuesday.
Applying to the Historic Main Street District, the guidelines provide a set of suggestions to developers for how to renovate or build new construction in a way that blends with the eclectic mix of historic structures on Main Street.
The guidelines aren’t part of the municipal code, and there’s nothing to force developers to follow them or penalize them for ignoring the guidelines entirely, but trustees were in agreement that rules for preserving Main Street’s historic character should be codified.
3 The board passed a Memorandum of Understanding that acts as a precursor to an intergovernmental agreement establishing a multi-jurisdictional fire authority between Buena Vista Fire Department and Chaffee County Fire Protection District.
The intent of the Fire Authority is to prevent duplication of administrative and operational duties between the two fire protection agencies who often work closely.
The MOU also establishes a steering committee to guide the formation of the authority. Trustees David Volpe and Devin Rowe volunteered to serve on the committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.