The first meeting of the Buena Vista board of trustees begins Tuesday with a work session with the Central Colorado Regional Airport.
Airport manager Jack Wyles will present a report on the airport’s activity in 2020.
Also on Tuesday’s agenda, the board will discuss a public improvements agreement with Bus Stop, LLC., the developers of the La Vista mixed-use complex that recently broke ground at the corner of East Main and South Court streets.
The agreement would outline infrastructure improvements that the developer would be responsible for, such as building sidewalks.
Improvements to the alley between the La Vista lot and the row of homes along Cedar Street also need to be made. Town administrator Phillip Puckett said those would be discussed in a separate resolution at a later date.
The board is also scheduled to discuss the two at-large seats on the Chaffee Housing Authority’s board of directors.
Puckett said that administrators for the county and member towns of the CHA have put together a list of applicants for the seats, who elected officials from each jurisdiction must vote to approve.
In its initial design, the 9-person board would have been rounded out by two representatives from Poncha Springs.
Poncha Springs trustees voted not to enter into the agreement.
Also on the agenda are reports from recreation director Earl Richmond about Chaffee County Recreation in Balance and Public Works director Shawn Williams on the progress of a project to expand the infrastructure at the town’s water infiltration gallery.
