The board of trustees for the town of Buena Vista next meet at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 25.
The meeting will be held at the community center as usual but members of the public are still asked to attend virtually by Zoom.
Here are four topics to be discussed:
1 A public hearing will be held for comment the board’s potential adoption of changes to the town’s uniform development code.
Proposed updates from Planning & Zoning aim to allow more apartments in the highway commercial zone, clearly define Single Room Occupancy usage, exempt small multi-family (three and four unit) constructions from site plan requirements, and create the R1.5 zone category.
2 Trustees will consider adjusting stipends for future town elected officials. “A lot of similar sized municipalities are bumping theirs up a little bit,” said town administrator Phillip Puckett.
They will also discuss street numbering conventions for in-fill and accessory dwelling unit properties.
“It becomes pretty important, especially with emergency services,” Puckett said.
3 A public hearing will be held regarding the Historic Preservation Commission’s recommendation for the Book Nook’s recognition as a local historical site.
According to the current owners’ application, the house at 127 South San Juan Avenue was built by the former occupant, Clinton Cyr, in the 1930s.
4 The airport will be the subject of both a year in review and a proposed capital project.
“A full year report – revenues, expenses, project completion. What they’re planning towards this year, that type of thing,” said Puckett.
The capital project is renovation of the apron. Puckett said this project is in the design phase and will be supported by FAA and CDOT.
