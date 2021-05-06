The Buena Vista board of trustees will have their next regular meeting on Monday, May 10, rather than their usual second Tuesday of the month, when they are scheduled to discuss a potential new fire authority and a Chaffee County Economic Development Corporation grant proposal.
Also on Monday’s agenda: Buena Vista Mayor Duff Lacy will randomly select one of the 20 applicants that completed phase 1 of the town’s retail marijuana license process.
The winner of the random drawing will move on to phase 2 of the process, allowing them to open the second of two marijuana establishments permitted to operate in Buena Vista by an ordinance passed last year.
“A lot of the content in phase 2 is built on phase 1 … I don’t feel like there’s necessarily a lot of time needed on (the applicant)’s side to get the phase 2 application submitted. It will require them to put together some more content, for sure, but I would estimate that they’re looking at about a month or two to get that back,” said town administrator Phillip Puckett. “The biggest question is going to be ‘do they have a space already and what does that look like. Are they leasing a space, are they buying a space or are they needing to build a space?’ And that’s really what’s going to determine how long it takes for them to get up and go.”
At 6 p.m., the board will also hold a work session in which a group of graduate students from CU Denver will make a presentation of a possible redesign of the “town campus”: the block at the corner of East Main and South Main where the Buena Vista community Center and Police Department are located.
In the regular meeting, the board will hear the findings and recommendation of the fire services steering committee, and, based on those findings, vote on an intergovernmental agreement between the town and the Chaffee County Fire Protection District that, if approved by the district, would create a fire authority between the two entities.
Also on the agenda, the Chaffee County Economic Development Corporation and Small Business Development Corporation will request a town contribution to a cash match for a grant they are seeking from the Department of Regulatory Affairs.
The grant would be used to fund the building of ‘an ecosystem for entrepreneurs,’” Puckett said.
“This would be, essentially, a framework or tools to build a network for the growing numbers of entrepreneurs throughout the county,” he said.
To watch the meeting Monday evening via Zoom, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88075048459 Password: 971317 or listen by phone at 1-301-715-8592, Meeting ID: 880 7504 8459, Password: 971317
