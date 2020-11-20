The Buena Vista board of trustees will discuss appointments to the Chaffee Housing Authority board, vote on retail marijuana ordinances, and hear from a member of the Southern Colorado Economic Development District, an organization with an interest in large capital improvement projects, especially those that could secure federal funding at its meeting Tuesday, Nov. 24.
Michael Yerman, who was at one point Buena Vista’s town planner, is now the disaster recovery planner for SCEDD’s upper Arkansas district, will talk with the board about the town’s capital improvement needs.
“They’ve done things like water systems, sewer systems,” said town administrator Phillip Puckett. For BV, though, the capital improvement at the top of the list is a new police and fire station.
Trustees will also decide who Buena Vista will send to represent the town on the 9-person board of the newly-created Chaffee Housing Authority.
At the organization’s outset, the member communities decided to send one elected representative and one appointed citizen to the board.
The trustees agreed at their last meeting that BV’s representative from the board would be Trustee Amy Eckstein, and the board will evaluate those who have applied to be the town’s second board member Tuesday.
The decision on whether the town code should be amended to allow retail marijuana sales in town will once again come before the board after town voters approved a draft ordinance on the matter in the election earlier this month.
