The Buena Vista board of trustees will entertain discussion of the following at their Dec. 14 meeting:
1 South Main Phase 2 is up for public hearing and potential board approval.
“This is a small phase. We’re proposing 20 new lots,” said South Main’s J.J. Kinsfather.
The plans also include paving the lot across from the lawn and the Riverpark Road connecting to Arizona Street. “A small phase overall but it is a pretty significant milestone,” said town administrator Phillip Puckett.
2 The 2022 budget and fee schedule for the town is up for final public hearing and approval. Failing that, a special board meeting would need to be crammed in before the holiday break.
3 Discussions of expansion and improvements for the town will continue.
First, the board will be asked to make some definitive decision on the direction of the water treatment plant expansion.
Second, they’ll consider the 3-mile plan, which maps out potential growth of the town. “For any properties that do petition to annex into town, they have to be identified in this 3-mile planning process,” Puckett said.
4 The board will vote whether to adopt new ordinances concerning trash. Originally discussed in relation to bears, the final ordinance language more broadly addresses property owners responsible for unsecured trash that can attract bears or blow around town.
