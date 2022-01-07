The board of trustees for the town of Buena Vista will hold their first meeting of 2022 on Jan. 11 at 7 p.m. Members of the public are asked to attend the meeting virtually at bit.ly/3lTFNgC
Here’s what’s in store:
1 Police officers Chris Greene and Lance McDonald will take the oath of office. The two graduated from the police academy and have been on active duty since late December.
Chief Morgan and others will also be giving a presentation on mental health and coordination between the department and mental heath experts in emergency response.
2 The board will discuss the potential process and timeline should they approve annexation of the tract of land just outside town limits off West Main Street at 15750 CR 306.
According to plans presented to trustees by Alex Telthorst in February of 2021, the Telthorst Development would bring 101 units across 33 apartment buildings, townhomes and single-family lots.
3 The owners of the building currently housing the catering company Spark Provisions at 410 East Main Street have asked the board and mayor to endorse their application for a Colorado state national historic designation. The building was formerly a United States Forest Service ranger station.
4 The next major improvement project at the BV airport will be discussed, which is the rehabilitation of the runway apron. “In 2022 we’re focusing on the design of that project and then 2023 is the construction,” said town administrator Phillip Puckett.
