At the next meeting of the Buena Vista board of trustees, the board will get updates on a GOCO grant proposal to fund the building of new pickleball courts, discuss the public improvement agreement for phase 2 of the Farm and get an update on the first quarter financial report from treasurer Michelle Stoke.
Before the 7 p.m., meeting Tuesday, April 27, the board will hold a work session to discuss the board’s communication policy.
“We’ll be looking at some input from Jeff (Parker, the town attorney), looking at some examples of board handbook-slash-policy structure, then just letting the board have a discussion about how they want to shape that policy.”
From then on, the agenda promises to be straightforward: Recreation director Earl Richmond will present a plan to acquire funds to build a pickleball court north of the existing tennis courts on Main Street through a grant application with Great Outdoors Colorado.
“The local pickleball group has remained active about trying to get started with that, so along with them, staff has a way to at least get started without the grant funding,” Puckett said.
The town applied for, but was not awarded, a GOCO grant that would have funded the building of the court along with some trail improvements to the BV River Park.
