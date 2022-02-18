The Buena Vista board of trustees have a full agenda slated for the Feb. 22 meeting.
1 First up is a 6 p.m., workshop to discuss the water rate study. The study was not conducted regarding new or raising water rates, BV town administrator Phillip Puckett said.
The rate study was conducted to determine options for covering maintenance on the existing water system while accommodating future development.
The study looked at how to structure rates and included a possible tiered approach to promote conservation, Puckett said.
The study also included new projects to determine what the town has to do to accommodate development paying as it goes. Puckett used the town obtaining new water rights to accommodate development as one possible example.
The trustees have three public hearings scheduled as well.
2 The board will first consider approving a tavern liquor license for Terrace on Main Street, which will be a shared space in the RE/MAX Mountain Vista Properties building next to the Asian Palate building on East Main.
3 The board will also consider accepting a bid for annexation of the Stackhaus property just outside town limits on West Main.
This would be the first public step toward annexing in the 8-acre property that Alex Telthorst has proposed building a 144-unit R3 housing development.
4 Trustees will then attend to a continuation of a pair of updates to the Unified Development Code regarding multi-family dwellings and single-room occupancy.
5 When the public hearings are finished, trustees will address their 6-month moratorium on apartment-to-condo conversion expiring the end of this month and hear 2021 fourth-quarter and year-end financial reports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.